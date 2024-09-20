Porsche Korea appoints new CEO

Porsche Korea announced on Friday the appointment of Mathias Busse as its new Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director.

Busse, currently serving as Senior Director for the German market at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, will succeed Holger Gerrmann, who has led the company since 2019.

Busse brings over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry, having held key leadership roles such as CEO of Porsche Taiwan Motors and Porsche Retail Hamburg GmbH.

“We are grateful to have Mathias Busse for the Korean market, as he has already proven his outstanding leadership and international experience for overseeing the world’s largest market for VW commercial vehicle group,” said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG.

“At the same time, we would like to thank Holger Gerrmann for his great work in growing the Porsche Business in Korea over the past five years.”

Since its establishment as the 17th subsidiary of Porsche in 2014, Porsche Korea has made significant strides, especially under Gerrmann's leadership.

During Gerrmann’s tenure, the company introduced its first all-electric vehicle, the Taycan, and achieved a doubling of overall sales volume. Gerrmann also spearheaded the expansion of Porsche’s network in Korea, launching new service centers, Porsche Studios, and introducing innovative retail concepts that contributed to strengthening the brand’s sports car brand image in Korea.

Germann will now assume the role of CEO at Porsche Switzerland AG.

Busse’s appointment comes as Porsche celebrates its 76th anniversary. Porsche Korea anticipates that his leadership will usher in a new era of growth, focusing on business expansion and continued engagement with the local community.