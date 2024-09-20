Park Jin-young to celebrate 30th debut anniversary with year-end concert

Park Jin-young, also known by his stage name J.Y. Park, is set to hold a solo concert, "Still JYP," to celebrate his 30th anniversary as a singer.

The concert will take place at Olympic Hall in Seoul's Olympic Park from Dec. 27 to 29, according to JYP Entertainment on Friday.

The singer-songwriter and entrepreneur plans to celebrate the milestone with fans who have supported him throughout his career, performing signature hits that span generations.

Debuting in 1994, Park shot to fame with a series of hit songs including "Honey" (1998) and "I Have a Girlfriend" (2001).

In 1996, he founded JYP Entertainment, where he successfully launched the careers of many K-pop big names such as g.o.d., Wonder Girls, 2PM, Twice and Stray Kids, further establishing himself as a prolific producer.

Park held a year-end concert last year titled "80's Night." Recently, he appeared on KBS’s Chuseok special concert "Tantara JYP," performing his iconic songs and sharing the stage with artists he has produced, including g.o.d, Rain and Wonder Girls.

Tickets for the upcoming concert go on sale at 2 p.m. on Friday.