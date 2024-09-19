[Well-curated] Vintage lights, soul food and films at subway station

Delve into charming vintage lights

For vintage enthusiasts, especially those who have a keen understanding of the effects of lighting, Big Sleep Shop is a space worth checking out.

Located up a brick staircase in a narrow alley, the shop specializes in vintage lighting and lamps. As you step inside, you’ll find a harmonious display of vintage lamps from various countries including France and Germany.

The shop offers housewares made of glass, porcelain and plastic, and showcases lamps of all shapes and sizes, from small bedside lamps to large wall-mounted lights that can illuminate an entire room.

Big Sleep Shop also provides specialized repair services for vintage lamps. Customers can consult about the items they wish to have repaired through a KakaoTalk channel, send the product and the shop will send an estimate of the repair costs.

Additionally, the products on sale can be rented for 20 percent of the selling price. The space, filled with cute props and bright natural light, is also available for rental for photoshoots or events.

The shop’s opening dates and hours are flexible, so visitors must check the Big Sleep Shop's official Instagram account before visiting.