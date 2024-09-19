Coldplay to perform in Korea next April

Coldplay returns to Korea in April next year, with what is expected to be the largest-ever performance by an overseas artist in the country. The band's last performance in Korea took place eight years ago.

The band will hold four concerts on April 16, 18, 19 and 22, 2025, at Goyang Stadium, which can accommodate some 40,000 spectators per show.

Coldplay, consisting of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, has sold over 100 million records worldwide since its debut in 1998.

These concerts are part of the "Music of the Spheres" tour, which began in March 2022. In addition to Korea, the band is also scheduled to perform in the UAE, India and Hong Kong. So far, Coldplay has sold over 10 million tickets worldwide for this tour.

Coldplay first performed in Korea as part of the "A Head Full of Dreams" world tour in 2017, selling out around 100,000 tickets. At the time, Chris Martin showed affection toward the Korean audience by performing the "South Korea Song," a special tribute to Korean fans, and by kneeling to kiss the Korean national flag.

Coldplay is also known for its eco-friendly initiatives during concerts, using recycled batteries, solar power equipment and low-carbon transportation methods. The LED wristbands provided to the audience are alsocollected after the show for reuse.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Interpark Ticket starting at noon on Sept. 27.