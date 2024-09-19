S. Korea to digitalize all criminal justice procedures

The Ministry of Justice announced on Thursday the official launch of the "Next-Generation Korea Information System of Criminal Justice Services" (KICS), which enables the complete digitalization of criminal procedures.

The "Next-Generation Korea Information System of Criminal Justice Services" is a newly developed version of KICS. KICS is an electronic management system that enables criminal justice organizations to conduct investigations, prosecutions, trials and enforcement in a standardized format while sharing the information and documents generated.

This new system supports using electronic documents throughout criminal proceedings, thereby enhancing operational transparency and procedural efficiency. This new Next-Generation KICS represents a significant leap forward by incorporating cutting-edge IT technologies into the nation’s criminal justice processes, according to the Justice Ministry.

The next-generation KICS system will be immediately implemented by the Ministry of Justice, the Prosecution Service, the National Police Agency, and the Korea Coast Guard, while the courts will begin using the system by June 2025, coinciding with the completion of their system development.

Via its dedicated online portal, individuals can now access real-time updates on their ongoing cases across all investigative bodies simply by undergoing personal authentication. This function allows users to track cases even if there is a change in the responsible agency -- such as from the police to the prosecution -- by providing updated case numbers.

The new system also includes crime victim support. Crime victims can seamlessly verify the status of their cases by simply completing identity verification, allowing them to check on their ongoing cases with investigative agencies.

A notable feature of the Next-Generation KICS is the implementation of remote video investigations. This development permits witnesses to participate in investigations from their location using smartphones or PCs, eliminating the need for physical presence at investigation sites.

Furthermore, the new system is equipped with AI-driven intelligent case management support. This feature analyzes criminal facts, key terms, and charges to offer information from similar cases, decisions, and verdicts, thereby enhancing the speed and efficiency of case management. Additional innovations integrated into this system include the automatic transcription of spoken words during investigations into text.

The development of the next-generation KICS started in December 2021 and was completed in September 2024, spanning 33 months, the ministry noted.

“We are committed to the stable operation of the Next-Generation KICS. Our goal is to provide the public with more accessible and convenient criminal justice services,” the Ministry of Justice said.