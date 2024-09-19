Bill proposes stricter working hour limit for underage idols, actors

Most Popular
-
1
'Keep IU off the grass': Soccer fans oppose K-pop concerts at World Cup Stadium
-
2
BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict
-
3
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
4
High temperatures may worsen mental health conditions: study
-
5
Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday
-
6
Kia makes breakthrough in China sales
-
7
Korean battery makers zero in on global commercial EV market
-
8
Samsung chief travels to France to encourage young talents
-
9
[Special] Ansan aims to become South Korea's multicultural hub, heart of immigration policy
-
10
N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
Bill proposes stricter working hour limit for underage idols, actorsBy Lim Jae-seong
Published : Sept. 19, 2024 - 15:22
A bill has been introduced to lower the weekly working hours for underage entertainers, as related concerns such as young entertainers' health issues remain unaddressed.
On Sept. 11, Rep. Kim Jun-hyuk of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea proposed a revision to the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act to reduce the working hours of juveniles working in cultural industries, and apply different working hour caps for different ages.
The revision would cap weekly working hours of those aged 15 to 18 at 40 hours, with shorter hours for those below 15 depending on the age. According to the proposed revision, underage entertainers aged 12 to 14 will not be able to succeed 30 hours of work a week. Those aged between 9 and 11, 6 and 8, 2 and 5, and under 2 would be banned from working more than 25, 20, 15 and 10 hours a week respectively.
The current regulation sets the weekly limit for entertainers -- including K-pop singers and actors -- aged 15 to 18 at 40 hours. This may be extended by an additional six hours based on the worker’s agreement. Workers under 15 may work up to 35 hours a week.
The current entertainment industry hours are longer than those outlined in the South Korean Labor Standards Act, which sets a limit of 35 hours and five extended hours for workers aged 15 to 18.
There have been arguments that the Labor Standards Act should cover entertainers to protect them, especially K-pop idols receiving training and debuting from an early age.
However, the South Korean Ministry of Employment and Labor has denied entertainers the protection offered by the act since 2010.
The difference in regulations has been criticized for causing a loophole that allows the overworking of youth in the culture industry.
When it comes to the revision of the rule for those under 15, the differences in working hours take children's development into consideration, Kim explained.
The lawmaker also urged the government and entertainment industry to pay more attention to underage workers’ working hours, saying “there has been little discussion on their working time, which can affect their health, even though more minors have been working as idols or trainees with the growth of K-pop.”
A bill that aimed to reduce the working hours of young entertainers by modifying some articles of the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act, was also suggested in 2022, but it faced strong backlash from the entertainment industry, which claimed it would deter artists’ growth.
The previously suggested bill was abolished as the previous National Assembly term ended in May.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon leaves for Prague to cement nuclear energy push
-
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
Main opposition to railroad multiple contentious bills after Chuseok