Bill proposes stricter working hour limit for underage idols, actors

A bill has been introduced to lower the weekly working hours for underage entertainers, as related concerns such as young entertainers' health issues remain unaddressed.

On Sept. 11, Rep. Kim Jun-hyuk of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea proposed a revision to the Popular Culture and Arts Industry Development Act to reduce the working hours of juveniles working in cultural industries, and apply different working hour caps for different ages.

The revision would cap weekly working hours of those aged 15 to 18 at 40 hours, with shorter hours for those below 15 depending on the age. According to the proposed revision, underage entertainers aged 12 to 14 will not be able to succeed 30 hours of work a week. Those aged between 9 and 11, 6 and 8, 2 and 5, and under 2 would be banned from working more than 25, 20, 15 and 10 hours a week respectively.

The current regulation sets the weekly limit for entertainers -- including K-pop singers and actors -- aged 15 to 18 at 40 hours. This may be extended by an additional six hours based on the worker’s agreement. Workers under 15 may work up to 35 hours a week.

The current entertainment industry hours are longer than those outlined in the South Korean Labor Standards Act, which sets a limit of 35 hours and five extended hours for workers aged 15 to 18.

There have been arguments that the Labor Standards Act should cover entertainers to protect them, especially K-pop idols receiving training and debuting from an early age.

However, the South Korean Ministry of Employment and Labor has denied entertainers the protection offered by the act since 2010.

The difference in regulations has been criticized for causing a loophole that allows the overworking of youth in the culture industry.