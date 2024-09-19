Yoon to meet Han after Czech trip to discuss medical reform

Most Popular
Yoon to meet Han after Czech trip to discuss medical reformBy Park Jun-hee
Published : Sept. 19, 2024 - 14:44
President Yoon Suk Yeol will meet the ruling People Power Party leadership next week to seek a breakthrough in the ongoing stalemate with the medical circle over the expansion plan, his office said Thursday.
The meeting, set for Tuesday, will be an "occasion for broad communication" where the presidential office and the party's leadership will come together "to review the public sentiment" during the Chuseok holiday and discuss reform agendas, including medical reforms and other livelihood issues, according to Yoon's office.
The presidential office added that it would continue to strengthen communication with the ruling party through various means to address important issues affecting the people's daily lives.
The meeting comes nearly two months after Yoon postponed a dinner set for late August to after the Chuseok holiday. The two reportedly disagreed with the quota hike after Han Dong-hoon, the ruling party chief, proposed deferring the medical school quota increase for the 2026 academic year to bring doctors to the negotiating table.
Earlier this month, Han proposed the formation of a four-way consultative body, bringing together the Yoon government, ruling and opposition parties and the medical community to discuss the expansion plan. Han said discussing the medical school increase for the 2025 school year could be on the agenda, urging the medical circle to join in talks.
Yoon's office and the government ruled out a compromise on the quota hike for next year as nationwide colleges have started receiving candidates. However, officials said they are open to discussing the appropriate hike for the 2026 school year if the medical sector brings forth an appropriate increase based on "reasonable and scientific estimates."
Tuesday's meeting will be attended by the ruling party chief, PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, the party's Supreme Council members, the presidential chief of staff and other senior officials.
