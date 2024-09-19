CEOs of beleaguered TMON, WeMakePrice questioned over massive payment delays

Most Popular
-
1
'Keep IU off the grass': Soccer fans oppose K-pop concerts at World Cup Stadium
-
2
BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict
-
3
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
4
High temperatures may worsen mental health conditions: study
-
5
Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday
-
6
Kia makes breakthrough in China sales
-
7
Korean battery makers zero in on global commercial EV market
-
8
Samsung chief travels to France to encourage young talents
-
9
[Special] Ansan aims to become South Korea's multicultural hub, heart of immigration policy
-
10
N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
CEOs of beleaguered TMON, WeMakePrice questioned over massive payment delaysBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 19, 2024 - 11:34
Prosecutors questioned the CEOs of e-commerce affiliates TMON and WeMakePrice on Thursday as part of an investigation over massive payment delays to vendors on their platforms.
TMON CEO Ryu Kwang-jin and WeMakePrice CEO Ryu Hwa-hyun appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office for questioning on suspicions of embezzlement, fraud and other illegal acts.
In late July, the e-commerce platforms owned by Singapore-based Qoo10 filed for court receivership due to liquidity problems that resulted in massive delayed payments to vendors on their platforms.
The government estimates that overdue payments amount to 1.28 trillion won ($959.6 million), affecting around 48,000 vendors.
Prosecutors have since launched an investigation, accusing the CEOs of allowing the parent firm, Qoo10, to misappropriate 50 billion won from TMON and WeMakePrice's corporate funds to finance the takeover of the American online e-commerce platform Wish.
They allegedly deceived vendors into continuing to do business on their platforms, even though payments to vendors could not be made as expected.
Speaking to the press before the questioning, the TMON CEO claimed he had not seen any prior signs of potential payment delays and denied any involvement in Qoo10's acquisition of Wish.
Following Thursday's session, prosecutors are expected to call in Qoo10 CEO Ku Young-bae soon for questioning. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon leaves for Prague to cement nuclear energy push
-
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
Main opposition to railroad multiple contentious bills after Chuseok