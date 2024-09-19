PM calls for continued vigilance for smooth health care operations

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called on the government Thursday to remain alert to ensure the smooth operation of emergency health care systems even after the five-day Chuseok holiday passed without major disruptions.

Han issued the call during a Cabinet meeting held a day after the Korean fall harvest holiday ended without the emergency health care crisis some had feared due to staff shortages caused by an ongoing doctors' walkout.

"Very fortunately, there was no emergency room crisis as feared thanks to the medical staff who remained by patients' sides at more than 9,700 on-duty hospitals and clinics, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists and medical technicians, as well as rescue and emergency situation room workers," he said during the meeting at the government complex. "However, the government knows well that the response during the Chuseok holiday was a contingency scenario, and that it falls short of the health care required by our people over the long term."

Han said he was sorry to hear that some people with chronic illnesses had purchased first-aid medicine in advance of the holidays and consumed less food to avoid getting sick. He also cited a sharp decrease in the number of mildly ill patients who visited hospital ERs during the holiday, saying it was a reflection of the high civic consciousness of people who chose to make room at ERs for more seriously ill patients.

"The Chuseok holiday is over, but the emergency health care situation is still difficult," he said. "I ask relevant ministries and local governments to remain alert and do their best to ensure the smooth operation of emergency health care systems." (Yonhap)