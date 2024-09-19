Seoul shares open lower on US losses after Fed rate cut

Most Popular
-
1
'Keep IU off the grass': Soccer fans oppose K-pop concerts at World Cup Stadium
-
2
BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict
-
3
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
4
High temperatures may worsen mental health conditions: study
-
5
Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday
-
6
Kia makes breakthrough in China sales
-
7
Korean battery makers zero in on global commercial EV market
-
8
Samsung chief travels to France to encourage young talents
-
9
[Special] Ansan aims to become South Korea's multicultural hub, heart of immigration policy
-
10
N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
Seoul shares open lower on US losses after Fed rate cutBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 19, 2024 - 10:00
Seoul shares opened lower Thursday tracking losses on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a half percentage point, the first rate cut in more than four years.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 0.35 percent, or 8.90 points, to 2,565.51 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The Fed cut its overnight lending rate to a range of 4.75 percent to 5 percent in an aggressive start to a monetary-easing cycle in the world's biggest economy.
The US central bank likely made the decision as it sees inflation levels are easing from the levels seen two years ago, analysts said.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. retreated 7.6 percent, state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. shed 0.7 percent, and Hyundai Steel Co. was down 0.8 percent.
Among gainers, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rose 3 percent, LG Chem Ltd. climbed 0.5 percent, state-run Korea Gas Corp. gained 1.1 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. was up 0.3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,329.45 won against the US dollar, up 0.05 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon leaves for Prague to cement nuclear energy push
-
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
Main opposition to railroad multiple contentious bills after Chuseok