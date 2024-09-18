N. Korea again sends suspected trash balloons toward S. Korea: JCS

This file photo, provided by the Gangwon Province fire services, shows a bundle of trash presumed to be sent by North Korea in Chuncheon, 75 kilometers northeast of Seoul, on Sept. 7. (Yonhap)

North Korea has launched balloons likely carrying trash toward South Korea, the South's military said Wednesday.

"North Korea is once again launching balloons likely carrying trash directed towards the South," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, noting the balloons could travel toward the northern part of Gyeonggi Province, and the Seoul metropolitan area.

Citizens are advised not to touch any balloons if found. Instead, the JCS urged people to report sightings to the nearest military unit or police station.

The latest launches came after the North fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles in a northeastern direction early Wednesday, adding to already escalated cross-border tensions from the ongoing trash balloon campaign.

This marks the 21st instance of North Korea sending such balloons. Since late May, the North has launched thousands of trash-carrying balloons toward the South as a retaliatory measure against anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border by defectors from North Korea and activists based in South Korea.