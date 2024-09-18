Heat wave warning issued for Seoul in latest-ever Sept. alert

Most Popular
-
1
'Keep IU off the grass': Soccer fans oppose K-pop concerts at World Cup Stadium
-
2
North Korea sends top envoy to Russia as it girds for friction with Seoul
-
3
BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict
-
4
Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday
-
5
Kia makes breakthrough in China sales
-
6
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
7
N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
-
8
[Special] Ansan aims to become South Korea's multicultural hub, heart of immigration policy
-
9
Sales in convenience stores rank 2nd in H1 after department stores
-
10
Half of all hit-and-runs resulting in death caused by drunk or unlicensed drivers: data
Heat wave warning issued for Seoul in latest-ever Sept. alertBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 18, 2024 - 19:51
A heat wave warning was issued for all parts of Seoul during the Chuseok holiday Wednesday, marking the latest-ever red alert in September, weather authorities said.
Seoul was put under a heat warning, after a heat advisory was upgraded to a heat warning in the southwest 10 a.m., followed by the rest of the capital city at 2 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
This was the latest heat warning ever issued in Seoul in September since the introduction of the heat warning system in 2008. The previous record was set just last week, on Sept. 10.
A heat wave warning is issued when the highest sensible temperature is expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius or higher for two or more consecutive days or when major damage is anticipated from the heat.
Temperatures in the southern cities of Tongyeong and Gimhae reached 34.6 degrees and 36.9 degrees, respectively, setting new records for September daily highs.
As of 3 p.m., 166 out of the nation's 183 weather watch areas, or 91 percent, were under heat advisories. There were 125 heat warnings and 41 heat watches in effect.
Overnight, many regions experienced tropical nights, which occur when the lowest temperature remains at 25 degrees or higher.
The lowest temperature in Seoul overnight was 26.5 degrees, 9.2 degrees above the average low for the day, setting a new record for the latest tropical night.
Additionally, Incheon, Daejeon and Jeju experienced tropical nights, with the number of tropical nights in Jeju rising to 72 this year.
The heat wave is expected to subside starting Friday, the weather agency said. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict
-
Main opposition to railroad multiple contentious bills after Chuseok