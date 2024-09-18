N. Korea apparently modifying Russian plane to possibly build airborne warning aircraft

Most Popular
-
1
'Keep IU off the grass': Soccer fans oppose K-pop concerts at World Cup Stadium
-
2
North Korea sends top envoy to Russia as it girds for friction with Seoul
-
3
BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict
-
4
Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday
-
5
Kia makes breakthrough in China sales
-
6
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
7
N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
-
8
[Special] Ansan aims to become South Korea's multicultural hub, heart of immigration policy
-
9
Sales in convenience stores rank 2nd in H1 after department stores
-
10
Half of all hit-and-runs resulting in death caused by drunk or unlicensed drivers: data
N. Korea apparently modifying Russian plane to possibly build airborne warning aircraftBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 18, 2024 - 18:54
North Korea appears to be making progress in converting a Russian heavy transport plane into what could be the country's first airborne early warning platform, a report showed Wednesday, citing commercial satellite imagery.
Joseph Dempsey, a research associate at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, made the analysis based on recent satellite imagery taken of the Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft at the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport.
In the report, Dempsey identified the aircraft as one of three Il-76s the North received from Russia in the 1990s, noting its fuselage had until recently been under a covered structure, suggesting a "possible special-mission role" for the airframe.
Satellite imagery taken on Sept. 8, however, showed the aircraft uncovered, with two vertical struts on the plane "consistent with a possible radar-dome mounting."
"Additional recent imagery also indicated what appear to be ventral strakes added to the lower rear fuselage," the report said. "Notably, such aerodynamic strakes are a common feature on most other Il-76 AEW conversions to improve flight characteristics."
AEW systems detect enemy aircraft and vessels using radar, acting as "eyes in the sky." Russia and China have modified the Il-76 to use it as an AEW aircraft.
The report said an AEW aircraft would provide a "useful" complement to North Korea's existing network of ground-based long-range radars, noting the country mostly relies on outdated Soviet systems, and some Chinese systems. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
-
BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict
-
Main opposition to railroad multiple contentious bills after Chuseok