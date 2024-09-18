Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    'Keep IU off the grass': Soccer fans oppose K-pop concerts at World Cup Stadium

    'Keep IU off the grass': Soccer fans oppose K-pop concerts at World Cup Stadium
  2. 2

    North Korea sends top envoy to Russia as it girds for friction with Seoul

    North Korea sends top envoy to Russia as it girds for friction with Seoul
  3. 3

    BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict

    BTS, NewJeans fandoms clash over Hybe-Min Hee-jin conflict
  4. 4

    Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday

    Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday
  5. 5

    Kia makes breakthrough in China sales

    Kia makes breakthrough in China sales
  1. 6

    N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength

    N. Korea launches missiles in latest show of military, nuclear strength
  2. 7

    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS

    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
  3. 8

    [Special] Ansan aims to become South Korea's multicultural hub, heart of immigration policy

    [Special] Ansan aims to become South Korea's multicultural hub, heart of immigration policy
  4. 9

    Sales in convenience stores rank 2nd in H1 after department stores

    Sales in convenience stores rank 2nd in H1 after department stores
  5. 10

    Half of all hit-and-runs resulting in death caused by drunk or unlicensed drivers: data

    Half of all hit-and-runs resulting in death caused by drunk or unlicensed drivers: data
지나쌤

N. Korea apparently modifying Russian plane to possibly build airborne warning aircraft

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 18, 2024 - 18:54

    • Link copied

An A-50U, a Russian airborne early warning and control aircraft modified from the IL-76. (Newsis-TASS ) An A-50U, a Russian airborne early warning and control aircraft modified from the IL-76. (Newsis-TASS )

North Korea appears to be making progress in converting a Russian heavy transport plane into what could be the country's first airborne early warning platform, a report showed Wednesday, citing commercial satellite imagery.

Joseph Dempsey, a research associate at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, made the analysis based on recent satellite imagery taken of the Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft at the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport.

In the report, Dempsey identified the aircraft as one of three Il-76s the North received from Russia in the 1990s, noting its fuselage had until recently been under a covered structure, suggesting a "possible special-mission role" for the airframe.

Satellite imagery taken on Sept. 8, however, showed the aircraft uncovered, with two vertical struts on the plane "consistent with a possible radar-dome mounting."

"Additional recent imagery also indicated what appear to be ventral strakes added to the lower rear fuselage," the report said. "Notably, such aerodynamic strakes are a common feature on most other Il-76 AEW conversions to improve flight characteristics."

AEW systems detect enemy aircraft and vessels using radar, acting as "eyes in the sky." Russia and China have modified the Il-76 to use it as an AEW aircraft.

The report said an AEW aircraft would provide a "useful" complement to North Korea's existing network of ground-based long-range radars, noting the country mostly relies on outdated Soviet systems, and some Chinese systems. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines