N. Korea apparently modifying Russian plane to possibly build airborne warning aircraft

An A-50U, a Russian airborne early warning and control aircraft modified from the IL-76. (Newsis-TASS )

North Korea appears to be making progress in converting a Russian heavy transport plane into what could be the country's first airborne early warning platform, a report showed Wednesday, citing commercial satellite imagery.

Joseph Dempsey, a research associate at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, made the analysis based on recent satellite imagery taken of the Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft at the Pyongyang Sunan International Airport.

In the report, Dempsey identified the aircraft as one of three Il-76s the North received from Russia in the 1990s, noting its fuselage had until recently been under a covered structure, suggesting a "possible special-mission role" for the airframe.

Satellite imagery taken on Sept. 8, however, showed the aircraft uncovered, with two vertical struts on the plane "consistent with a possible radar-dome mounting."

"Additional recent imagery also indicated what appear to be ventral strakes added to the lower rear fuselage," the report said. "Notably, such aerodynamic strakes are a common feature on most other Il-76 AEW conversions to improve flight characteristics."

AEW systems detect enemy aircraft and vessels using radar, acting as "eyes in the sky." Russia and China have modified the Il-76 to use it as an AEW aircraft.

The report said an AEW aircraft would provide a "useful" complement to North Korea's existing network of ground-based long-range radars, noting the country mostly relies on outdated Soviet systems, and some Chinese systems. (Yonhap)