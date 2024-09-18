Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Lime green plates deepen slump in Korea’s luxury car sales

    Lime green plates deepen slump in Korea’s luxury car sales
  2. 2

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Koreans do things quickly. Is it efficiency or lack of patience?

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Koreans do things quickly. Is it efficiency or lack of patience?
  3. 3

    Calories that stalk the Chuseok table

    Calories that stalk the Chuseok table
  4. 4

    'Keep IU off the grass': Soccer fans oppose K-pop concerts at World Cup Stadium

    'Keep IU off the grass': Soccer fans oppose K-pop concerts at World Cup Stadium
  5. 5

    North Korea sends top envoy to Russia as it girds for friction with Seoul

    North Korea sends top envoy to Russia as it girds for friction with Seoul
  1. 6

    Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday

    Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday
  2. 7

    Kia makes breakthrough in China sales

    Kia makes breakthrough in China sales
  3. 8

    While webtoons gain momentum overseas, in Korea demand wanes

    While webtoons gain momentum overseas, in Korea demand wanes
  4. 9

    How to navigate September market volatility

    How to navigate September market volatility
  5. 10

    Sales in convenience stores rank 2nd in H1 after department stores

    Sales in convenience stores rank 2nd in H1 after department stores
소아쌤

[Photo News] Indian honor

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 18, 2024 - 13:22

    • Link copied

Hyundai Motor has earned its first top employer honor in India from Top Employer Institute, a global human resources certifier headquartered in Amsterdam. Kim Un-soo, managing director of Hyundai Motor India, said the accolade is a testament to the automaker's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive, dynamic, engaging and rewarding workplace, adding that the recognition reflects Hyundai Motor's "People First" philosophy. Top Employer Institute underlined that Hyundai Motor India has "credibly proven to play a pivotal role in making the world of work a better place for their employees." (Hyundai Motor India)

More from Headlines