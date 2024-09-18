[Photo News] Indian honor

Hyundai Motor has earned its first top employer honor in India from Top Employer Institute, a global human resources certifier headquartered in Amsterdam. Kim Un-soo, managing director of Hyundai Motor India, said the accolade is a testament to the automaker's ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive, dynamic, engaging and rewarding workplace, adding that the recognition reflects Hyundai Motor's "People First" philosophy. Top Employer Institute underlined that Hyundai Motor India has "credibly proven to play a pivotal role in making the world of work a better place for their employees." (Hyundai Motor India)