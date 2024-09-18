Biden, Harris offer congratulatory messages at first-ever White House Chuseok reception

The first-ever White House reception for Chuseok, the Korean autumn harvest celebration, is under way at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated Chuseok, the Korean autumn harvest celebration, in a message stressing Korean Americans' cultural heritage and contributions to the United States, as the first-ever White House Chuseok reception took place Tuesday.

Some 100 Korean Americans, U.S. officials and others gathered at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building for the event that was made possible under an initiative led largely by former and current Korean American White House officials.

The reception came as the social and political influence of Asian Americans has been on the rise at a time when Harris and her Republican rival, Donald Trump, are in a close race for the White House with the presidential election less than seven weeks away.

"Rooted in more than a millennium of traditions and customs, Chuseok reminds us not only of the rich heritage of the Korean community but also of the universal bonds that unite people all around the world," Biden said in a written message distributed at the reception.

"We all come from somewhere, but we're all Americans. Whether your family has been here for generations, or you immigrated to the United States yourself, each of you has woven the vibrancy, culture and contributions of the Korean community into the tapestry of our country," he added.

He also expressed optimism for America's future, saying the course of its history has been charted by "ordinary people doing extraordinary things."

"Today, as you mark Chuseok by sharing food, drinks, laughter and memories at the People's House, I am proud to send you my best wishes," he said.

Harris stressed that Korean Americans have been a "vital part of the fabric of our nation for hundreds of years."

"As we celebrate this beautiful tradition, we remember our history and look ahead toward building a more prosperous world for all those who will come after us," she said in a separate message.

"As you all know, when we uplift the diverse identities, experiences and traditions of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities, we forge a path where vibrancy and cultural richness are at the forefront of a brighter future," she added.

The reception was organized by the White House, the Council of Korean Americans and the Korean American Community Foundation.

Attendees included prominent Korean Americans, including Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ), Lt. Gov. of Hawaii Sylvia Luke, Todd Kim, assistant attorney general at the Justice Department, and Dan Koh, deputy director of the office of intergovernmental affairs at the White House.

Also among the participants were U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and U.S. Special Envoy for North Korean human rights Julie Turner.

In her speech, Tai said that Korean Americans have "played an indispensable role in shaping this country."

"Each and every one of those Korean Americans built the Korean American community and helped to weave the very fabric of this great nation of ours," she said. "This diversity within your community is your strength just as our country's diversity is our strength."

The reception had hallmarks of unique Korean culture, ranging from traditional costumes to Korean music, dance and food. Drawing particular attention was a Korean American youth choir from New York that sang a set of popular Korean songs as well as "You Are Not Alone," a hit song by Michael Jackson.

All this unfurling at the White House underscored the growing recognition of the Korean American community and the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, participants said.

Lt. Gov. Luke of Hawaii brought back the memories of the first Korean American immigrants who landed in Honolulu over 120 years ago and "paved the way" for their descendants.

"It's really those hard working plantation workers who paved the way for many of us," she said. "We are just so thankful to our forefathers. Now it's our responsibility to pave the way for our future generations."

Rep. Sam Park, the minority whip at the Georgia House of Representatives, said that the reception is a reminder that America is a "nation of possibilities."

"As a grandson of refugees from the Korean War and as a son of immigrants, all of us now to be gathered at the White House ... It's incredible," he said. (Yonhap)