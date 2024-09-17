Seoul-bound traffic clogged on 4th day of Chuseok holiday

The Seoul downtown section of the Gyeongbu Expressway is seen from the Jamwon interchange in Seocho-gu, Seoul, on the morning of Chuseok, Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul-bound traffic on major expressways is clogged on Tuesday, the fourth day of the extended Chuseok holiday, with traffic jams expected to be eased the following day, according to the expressway operator.

This year's Chuseok, the Korean fall harvest celebration, falls on Tuesday, and the extended holiday runs from Saturday until Wednesday.

As of 8 a.m., the estimated travel time from the southwestern city of Mokpo to Seoul was seven hours and 50 minutes, six hours and 30 minutes from the southeastern city of Busan, and five hours and 30 minutes from the southeastern city of Daegu, according to the Korea Expressway Corp.

The KEC said 6.69 million vehicles are expected to hit the roads Tuesday, including 490,000 traveling from the capital region to the provinces and 510,000 traveling from the provinces to the capital area.

Outbound traffic from Seoul was normal with no congestion, the KEC said, expecting inbound traffic to the capital city will ease around 3 to 4 a.m. on Wednesday. (Yonhap)