Malaysia reports new mpox case of clade 2 variant

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 17, 2024 - 12:11

An undated colorized transmission electron micrograph of mpox virus particles (pink) found within an infected cell (yellow), cultured in the laboratory, captured at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (NIAID) An undated colorized transmission electron micrograph of mpox virus particles (pink) found within an infected cell (yellow), cultured in the laboratory, captured at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Maryland. (NIAID)

Malaysia's health ministry reported on Tuesday one new case of the mpox virus infection of the clade 2 variety, a less severe variant of the disease, and said the patient had been isolated and was in a stable condition.

The case was detected on Monday in a man who began showing symptoms of fever, sore throat, and cough on Sept. 11, with a rash appearing the following day, the health ministry said in a statement.

Malaysia has detected 10 cases of mpox since July last year, all of which are of the clade 2 variant.

A new form of the virus has triggered global concern as it seems to spread easily though routine close contact, leading to flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions.

The patient, a Malaysian national, had not traveled abroad in the 21 days prior to the onset of symptoms, the ministry said.

"All contacts of this patient are being identified, and their health status will be monitored according to strict standard operating procedures," the ministry said. (Reuters)

