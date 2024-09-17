Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Chuseok still is a headache for couples

    Chuseok still is a headache for couples
  2. 2

    Lime green plates deepen slump in Korea’s luxury car sales

    Lime green plates deepen slump in Korea’s luxury car sales
  3. 3

    Yoon's approval rating hits new low: poll

    Yoon's approval rating hits new low: poll
  4. 4

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Koreans do things quickly. Is it efficiency or lack of patience?

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Koreans do things quickly. Is it efficiency or lack of patience?
  5. 5

    Calories that stalk the Chuseok table

    Calories that stalk the Chuseok table
  1. 6

    N. Korea to hold key parliamentary meeting on Oct. 7 to revise constitution

    N. Korea to hold key parliamentary meeting on Oct. 7 to revise constitution
  2. 7

    3 dead after fishing vessel capsizes near Gunsan

    3 dead after fishing vessel capsizes near Gunsan
  3. 8

    While webtoons gain momentum overseas, in Korea demand wanes

    While webtoons gain momentum overseas, in Korea demand wanes
  4. 9

    How to navigate September market volatility

    How to navigate September market volatility
  5. 10

    Yoon encourages police officers, firefighters on duty during Chuseok holiday

    Yoon encourages police officers, firefighters on duty during Chuseok holiday
피터빈트

Smoking tops in-flight illegal acts in past 5 years

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 17, 2024 - 11:54

    • Link copied

(123rf) (123rf)

Smoking accounted for more than 80 percent of in-flight illegal acts reported by South Korea's 10 carriers in the past five years, government data showed Tuesday.

In the five years through July this year, 1,509, or 80.8 percent, out of 1,868 illegal acts were related to smoking onboard, according to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Under South Korean law, a fine of up to 10 million won ($7,500) will be imposed once in-flight smoking, including e-cigarettes, is found.

Smoking during flights is banned as it may ignite fires, wear down the in-flight air filtration equipment and also cause discomfort to other passengers.

Other illegal acts include illegal filming, violence, verbal abuse, and sexual harassment, the ministry said. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines