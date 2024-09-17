Half of all hit-and-runs resulting in death caused by drunk or unlicensed drivers: data

Nearly half of all fatal hit-and-run accidents in the past five years were caused by drunk or unlicensed drivers, National Police Agency data showed Tuesday.

Out of 420 hit-and-run deaths from 2019-2023, 50.2 percent, or 211 people, were hit by drivers who were driving without a license or under the influence of alcohol, according to data submitted to Rep. Jo Eun-hui of the ruling People Power Party.

During the same period, 30.5 percent of the 49,562 people injured from hit-and-run cases involved drunk or unlicensed drivers, the same data showed.

A total of 35,494 hit-and-run cases have been reported nationwide in the past five years.

Hit-and-runs that result in human casualties are subject to aggravated punishment, and violations of the Road Traffic Act may also apply in case the driver was drunk driving or driving without a license.

"Hit-and-runs involving drunk driving are a grave crime that causes a tragedy beyond recovery to the victim and their families and friends," said Jo, calling for individuals to observe the law and for stern punishment for perpetrators. (Yonhap)