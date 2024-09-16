Most Popular
-
1
Chuseok still is a headache for couples
-
2
N. Korea launches trash balloons toward S. Korea for 2nd day: JCS
-
3
Heat wave watch issued for Seoul; latest on record
-
4
Traffic heavy on expressways on 1st day of Chuseok holiday
-
5
Over half of Koreans plan to spend same on Chuseok gifts as last year: KCCI survey
-
6
Students suffer sleep deprivation, fatigue, suicidal thoughts
-
7
Medical fees during Chuseok holidays to go up by as much as 50 percent
-
8
Popular tourist destinations beckon Chuseok holidaymakers
-
9
Nearly 2,000 aging separated family members die in first 8 months of year: gov't data
-
10
Top Gyeonggi Province spots for gazing at full moon on Chuseok
Yoon's approval rating hits new low: pollBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 16, 2024 - 11:14
The approval rating for President Yoon Suk Yeol has dropped to its lowest level since he took office in May 2022, a poll showed Monday.
The survey, conducted by Realmeter and commissioned by a local news outlet, showed Yoon's positive rating at 27 percent, down by 2.9 percentage points from the previous week. The previous record low was 29.3 percent in the first week of August 2022.
It marked the third consecutive week that Yoon's approval rating has fallen below 30 percent.
The survey attributed the decline to eroding support among conservative voters and widespread discontent over high prices during the Chuseok holiday, which contradicts the government's optimistic projections for increased domestic spending.
The negative assessment of Yoon rose by 2.6 percentage points to a record high of 68.7 percent.
The survey, conducted from Monday to Friday last week on 2,503 adults, has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon's approval rating hits new low: poll
-
N. Korea to hold key parliamentary meeting on Oct. 7 to revise constitution
-
Yoon encourages police officers, firefighters on duty during Chuseok holiday