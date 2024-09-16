Home

Yoon's approval rating hits new low: poll

By Yonhap

Published : Sept. 16, 2024 - 11:14

President Yoon Suk Yeol(center) visits Gangseo Fire Station in Seoul to encourage the firefighters on duty during the Chuseok holiday and poses for a commemorative photo with them, on Sunday. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol(center) visits Gangseo Fire Station in Seoul to encourage the firefighters on duty during the Chuseok holiday and poses for a commemorative photo with them, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

The approval rating for President Yoon Suk Yeol has dropped to its lowest level since he took office in May 2022, a poll showed Monday.

The survey, conducted by Realmeter and commissioned by a local news outlet, showed Yoon's positive rating at 27 percent, down by 2.9 percentage points from the previous week. The previous record low was 29.3 percent in the first week of August 2022.

It marked the third consecutive week that Yoon's approval rating has fallen below 30 percent.

The survey attributed the decline to eroding support among conservative voters and widespread discontent over high prices during the Chuseok holiday, which contradicts the government's optimistic projections for increased domestic spending.

The negative assessment of Yoon rose by 2.6 percentage points to a record high of 68.7 percent.

The survey, conducted from Monday to Friday last week on 2,503 adults, has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent. (Yonhap)

