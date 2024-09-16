Trump safe after apparent assassination attempt

Law enforcement personnel investigate the area around Trump International Golf Club after an apparent assassination attempt of former US President Donald Trump on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Florida. The FBI and US Secret Service, along with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's office, are investigating the incident, which the FBI said "appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump" while he was golfing at the course. (Getty Images via AFP)

The shooting took place shortly before 2 p.m. near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, where Trump was golfing. In a fundraising email, Trump said that he was "safe and well," according to CNN. His campaign and the US Secret Service also confirmed that he was safe.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was safe after a shooting occurred near his golf course in Florida on Sunday, in what investigators see as an apparent assassination attempt against the former president.

Pictures of evidence found at the fence of former US president Donald Trump's golf course are shown at a press conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, following a shooting incident at former US president Donald Trump's golf course. Trump's campaign reported Sunday that there had been "gunshots in his vicinity" but added that the Republican presidential candidate was safe. (AFP)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation cast the incident as "what appears to be an attempted assassination" of the former president. A person has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting, according to investigation authorities.

The shooting came after Trump survived another assassination attempt during a campaign rally in July.

"There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!" Trump was quoted as saying in the email, according to CNN. "Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me."

The incident came in the midst of a hotly contested race for the White House between Trump and his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris. With the presidential election just seven weeks away, various polls have shown the two candidates in a tight race.

The White House said that President Joe Biden and the vice president have been briefed on the security incident.

"They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team," the White House said in a statement.

The Secret Service said that a probe into the incident is under way.

"The Secret Service, in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, is investigating a protective incident involving former President Donald Trump that occurred shortly before 2 p.m.," Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service's chief of communications, wrote on X. "The former president is safe."

In a social media post, Sen. Lindsey Graham said Trump was in "good spirits."

"Just spoke with President Trump. He is one of the strongest people I've ever known," he wrote on X. "He's in good spirits and he is more resolved than ever to save our country."

On July 13, Trump was injured as a gunshot struck his ear during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The shooter was shot dead, while one spectator was killed. (Yonhap)