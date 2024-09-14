NK leader meets top Russian security official on 1st anniv. of Vostochny summit: KCNA

Most Popular
NK leader meets top Russian security official on 1st anniv. of Vostochny summit: KCNABy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 14, 2024 - 10:42
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met with the head of Russia's Security Council in Pyongyang and vowed to deepen the bilateral ties between the two countries, state media said Saturday.
The meeting came on the anniversary of a rare summit between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin last year at the Vostochny Cosmodrome space center in Russia's Amur region, during which Kim pledged his "full support" for Moscow.
During their talks Friday, Kim and Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Moscow's Security Council, had a "wide exchange of views on the issues of steadily deepening the strategic dialogue between the two countries and strengthening cooperation to defend the mutual security interests and on the regional and international situation," according to the KCNA.
The two sides reached a "satisfactory consensus" on the presented issues, it added.
Kim also stressed their bilateral relations in politics, economy and culture were developing dynamically following his summit talks with Putin in June.
He vowed to continue expanding cooperation with Russia in the spirit of a partnership treaty signed between the two leaders during their June summit, which includes a mutual defense clause. (Yonhap)
