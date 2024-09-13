Calories that stalk the Chuseok table

Most Popular
Calories that stalk the Chuseok tableBy Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Sept. 16, 2024 - 16:00
Going into the Chuseok holiday, many expect to gorge themselves on delicious and hearty food to celebrate the full moon before the autumn harvest.
While food is an essential part of Korea's main traditional holidays, it is important to note that these savory dishes are often high in calories. In fact, most of these bite-sized delicacies contain more calories than a bowl of white rice. For those who are health-conscious, understanding the nutritional content of these beloved Chuseok foods could help prepare for healthier festivities. Here’s a look at the calorie content of some Chuseok staples:
Songpyeon (half-moon-shaped stuffed rice cakes)
Don’t let the small size fool you. Songpyeon, made of rice flour and stuffed with sweet fillings such as ground sesame seeds, red bean paste or chestnut, pack around 60-90 calories depending on the size and filling. Eating just 4-5 songpyeon can quickly add up to 300-400 calories, equivalent to a bowl of white rice.
Jeon (pan-fried fritters)
Jeon, a variety of fritters and savory pancakes made with ingredients like seafood, vegetables and meat, is a holiday staple. Dipped in a flour and egg batter and pan-fried in oil, these finger-sized pieces contain 60-120 calories depending on their ingredients and size.
Galbijjim (braised short ribs)
Galbijjim is a traditional Korean dish featuring tender braised beef short ribs in a rich and flavorful sauce, seasoned with soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic and ginger. Typically served on traditional holidays or to celebrate special occasions, this beef stew contains about 400-600 calories for a typical serving of 250 grams.
Japchae (stir-fried glass noodles)
Japchae is made from sweet potato glass noodles, mixed with stir-fried shredded vegetables, thinly sliced meat and mushrooms. This veggie-packed dish is considered relatively healthy. One serving, about 200 grams, of japchae contains 200-300 calories.
Yakgwa (honey-glazed cookie)
Yakgwa is a traditional honey-glazed cookie that has commonly been used for ancestral rites and enjoyed during festive occasions. This old-fashioned treat has recently seen a resurgence in popularity thanks to social media. Made with wheat flour, honey, sesame oil and ginger juice, and soaked in a mixture of rice syrup and honey, these deep-fried cookies are calorie-dense. A single, bite-sized yakgwa is around 200 calories, which can easily add up to a substantial calorie count.
