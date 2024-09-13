Busan is most popular destination among foreign tourists

The number of foreign tourists visiting South Korea is nearing 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels, with around 9.1 million visitors from January to July this year, according to the Korea Tourism Organization. As travel recovers, more tourists are opting to explore the country by train or rental car.

The number of foreign tourists using trains surged by 50.2 percent year-over-year, with 2.32 million travelers opting for the rail network. Popular destinations include Busan, Daegu and Gyeongju, with nearly 62 percent of tourists choosing Busan.

Rental car bookings are also on the rise. Once overlooked by tourists, rental cars have become more popular, especially with the rise of individual travel. Global travel platform Klook reported a 210 percent increase in rental car bookings through August, driven by visitors from Taiwan, Hong Kong and the US.

Industry experts say this trend is spreading domestic tourism beyond Seoul, offering opportunities for tourists to experience more of the country.