    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea

    Samsung’s yearly dilemma looms: Exynos vs. Snapdragon

    Yoon to visit Prague next week to forge 'nuclear energy alliance'

    Is NewJeans leaving Hybe?

    1 in 4 Korean workers extend Chuseok holiday with paid leave: survey

    Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage

    Hit with lifetime ban, football player Son Jun-ho claims innocence, says China forced him to admit fake charges

    What comes after love? Ex-lovers cross paths in new Coupang Play series

    Hyundai Motor, GM join hands to shake up EV landscape

    Why is NK back to firing missiles after monthslong hiatus?

Busan is most popular destination among foreign tourists

By Shin Ji-hye

Published : Sept. 13, 2024 - 15:04

123rf 123rf

The number of foreign tourists visiting South Korea is nearing 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels, with around 9.1 million visitors from January to July this year, according to the Korea Tourism Organization. As travel recovers, more tourists are opting to explore the country by train or rental car.

The number of foreign tourists using trains surged by 50.2 percent year-over-year, with 2.32 million travelers opting for the rail network. Popular destinations include Busan, Daegu and Gyeongju, with nearly 62 percent of tourists choosing Busan.

Rental car bookings are also on the rise. Once overlooked by tourists, rental cars have become more popular, especially with the rise of individual travel. Global travel platform Klook reported a 210 percent increase in rental car bookings through August, driven by visitors from Taiwan, Hong Kong and the US.

Industry experts say this trend is spreading domestic tourism beyond Seoul, offering opportunities for tourists to experience more of the country.

