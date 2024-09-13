Naver to develop Arabic-based LLM, expand AI cooperation with Saudi Arabia

Most Popular
Naver to develop Arabic-based LLM, expand AI cooperation with Saudi ArabiaBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 13, 2024 - 10:20
Naver Corp., the operator of South Korea's largest internet platform, has signed an initial agreement with Saudi Arabia's artificial intelligence (AI) agency to jointly develop an Arabic language-based large language model (LLM), company officials said Friday.
During the Global AI Summit hosted by the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh earlier this week, Naver and the SDAIA signed the memorandum of understanding (MOU) to cooperate in various sectors, including AI, cloud computing, data centers, and robots, according to the officials.
Under the MOU, the two sides plan to jointly develop an Arabic LLM, and technology solutions and services in the fields.
SDAIA has been leading the Middle Eastern nation's ambitious plan of creating a technology-driven economy by 2030.
Last year, Naver also struck a deal with the Saudi Arabian government to create a digital twin platform for Riyadh and four other Saudi cities. (Yonhap)
