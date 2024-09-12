[Special] Ansan aims to become South Korea's multicultural hub, heart of immigration policy

Ansan Mayor Lee Min-geun presents a proposal to then-Minister of Justice Han Dong-hoon for establishing the Immigration Agency in Ansan on Nov. 27, 2023. (Ansan City) Ansan Mayor Lee Min-geun presents a proposal to then-Minister of Justice Han Dong-hoon for establishing the Immigration Agency in Ansan on Nov. 27, 2023. (Ansan City)

Located southwest of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province, Ansan is notable for its cultural diversity. As South Korea's first planned industrial city, it features large complexes like the Banwol National Industrial Complex, which offer numerous job opportunities and attract foreign workers. With 14 percent of its population originating from 118 countries, Ansan boasts the highest proportion of foreign residents in the country, contributing to a culturally diverse community, according to its Mayor Lee Min-geun.

Ansan Mayor Lee Min-geun (second from right) explains the rationale for hosting the new immigration agency at a citizen forum attended by 300 participants on Nov. 14, 2023. (Ansan City) Ansan Mayor Lee Min-geun (second from right) explains the rationale for hosting the new immigration agency at a citizen forum attended by 300 participants on Nov. 14, 2023. (Ansan City)

Ansan has been vigorously campaigning to secure the establishment of a new immigration agency in the region. Lee emphasized Ansan’s unique characteristics, such as its status as a multicultural city with a significant foreign population and extensive support services for them, highlighting that Ansan is the ideal location for the new agency which is set to be a control tower of South Korea's immigration policy. “Ansan is uniquely positioned to lead Korea’s immigration policy. Home to 101,850 foreign residents as of last year, Ansan is at the forefront of innovative support for its multicultural population,” Lee said. With approximately 82 percent of Wongok-dong’s residents being foreign nationals as of last year, the area has been designated as a special multicultural zone by the city since 2009. A Foreign Resident Administration Town was established in Wongok-dong, providing a range of services including Korean language education, interpretation assistance, counseling, medical and legal services, cultural and sports activities, as well as education and employment counseling to foreign nationals nationwide. The facility served over 217,018 foreign nationals in 2022. “Due to this comprehensive administrative support infrastructure, Ansan is regarded as the administrative capital by many foreign nationals. Much like the domestic population gravitates toward the metropolitan area for better jobs, administration, and cultural services, foreign nationals are drawn to Ansan,” Lee said.

Indonesian Embassy Charge d'Affaires Zelda Wulan Kartika (right, sitting next to Ansan Mayor Lee Min-geun) and embassy staff show support for Ansan's campaign to host the new immigration agency on Jan. 31. (Ansan City) Indonesian Embassy Charge d'Affaires Zelda Wulan Kartika (right, sitting next to Ansan Mayor Lee Min-geun) and embassy staff show support for Ansan's campaign to host the new immigration agency on Jan. 31. (Ansan City)

The city also hosts the Ansan Multicultural Immigrant Plus Center. This center streamlines processes for residence and work permits, providing essential services to foreign residents. In 2022 alone, it assisted nearly 48,697 visitors. Another example is its operation of the Ansan Multicultural Family Support Center. Since 2008, this center has supported 46,391 people with programs designed to assist both domestic and foreign residents. “We lead in innovative policy implementation, such as being the first to offer child care subsidies for foreign children starting 2018,” Lee noted, underscoring Ansan’s leadership in national immigration policy. This commitment is also evident in the city’s investment in support infrastructure for foreign residents, according to Lee. Last year alone, Ansan independently allocated 13.4 billion won ($10 million) to enhance its immigration policies and services. Lee said the city's commitment to fostering a multicultural society has gained international recognition. :In 2020, the Council of Europe ranked Ansan fourth worldwide for cultural receptiveness, following Oslo, Copenhagen and Dublin.

Ansan Mayor Lee Min-geun (Ansan City) Ansan Mayor Lee Min-geun (Ansan City)