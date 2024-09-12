'Keep IU off the grass': Soccer fans oppose K-pop concerts at World Cup Stadium

From Madison Square Garden in New York to Wembley Stadium in London, the biggest sports arenas and stadiums in major cities often double as concert venues. But holding concerts at Seoul World Cup Stadium is being challenged by some soccer fans complaining that nonsports events there have crucial detrimental effects on the field.

A self-proclaimed fan of Son Heung-min on Sept. 11 posted a petition on the state-run e-People website, calling for the cancellation of the K-pop superstar IU's concert slated for Sept. 21-22 in Seoul World Cup Stadium in Sangam-dong, Seoul.

The petitioner claimed that the large crowd expected for the concert -- which sold out 100,000 tickets within minutes -- will damage the grass of the stadium that will be used for the qualifying matches of the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

After playing Palestine on its home field on Sept. 5, South Korea will host the rest of its Group B opponents in the qualifiers slated until next year. But there have been multiple complaints from players, fans and even opposing teams about the poor conditions of the grass.

"A third-round qualifying match between South Korea and Iraq is slated in Sangam on Oct. 15, and (the authorities) should try their best to manage the grass there for remainder of (the World Cup qualifiers) period," the petitioner wrote.

The person cited Seoul Metropolitan Government's Ordinance on the Installation and Operation of Seoul Sports Facilities, which in Article 5-3 states that the mayor may bar or even cancel use of a sports facility if they deem an event as possibly causing a hindrance to the management of the facility in question.

Grass greener on other side

The controversy started when national team captain Son-- who led his team's 3-1 road win over Oman with a go-ahead goal in the second half -- complained about the grass in the Seoul World Cup Stadium. He said the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex's field being in good condition allowed him to play with more confidence, adding that he wishes such good management could be applied to Korea's home fields as well.

After his team ended in a goalless draw against Palestine in Seoul, he claimed the grass had made things difficult for him to control the ball.

The allegedly questionable grass conditions at the Seoul World Cup Stadium have long been an issue here. Former national team player Ki Sung-yueng in 2017 jokingly said that he was not worried about a road match in China, because the grass there "could not possibly be worse than in Seoul."