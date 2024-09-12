While webtoons gain momentum overseas, in Korea demand wanes

Having benefited heavily from the webtoon boom that surged during the height of the pandemic, South Korea has marked webtoons as a key driver for future growth.

In January, the Culture Ministry announced plans to invest approximately 4 billion won ($3 million) to boost webtoon production and commercialization. Major IT players such as Naver and Kakao also embraced webtoons as a key part of their strategic vision, with Naver listing its webtoon subsidiary on Nasdaq in June.

Recent data such as consumer time spent on popular webtoon platforms in Korea suggest, however, that webtoon's popularity, which peaked in 2022, may be on the wane.

Was Korea late in riding the webtoon boom?

Experts note that while it might be premature to draw firm conclusions, the industry faces significant challenges, such as the overproduction of content and limited audience reach.

Top webtoon companies in the red

According to data platform company IGAWorks, the total monthly usage time of major domestic webtoon platforms such as Naver Webtoon and Kakao Webtoon, after peaking in 2022, declined for two consecutive years, falling by 5.7 percent in 2023 and 11.2 percent in 2024.

Also, 8 out of the top 10 webtoon production companies reported losses in sales last year, with key players such as Jaedam Media reporting losses of 1.67 billion won after recording a surplus of 1.65 billion won in 2022.

"The general consensus is that the domestic webtoon market is oversaturated. It’s a 'red ocean' here, with too many webtoons flooding the market aiming to realize the profits gleaned by past hit works," said an industry insider on the condition of anonymity.