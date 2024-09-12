Top Gyeonggi Province spots for gazing at full moon on Chuseok

Most Popular
Top Gyeonggi Province spots for gazing at full moon on ChuseokBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Sept. 14, 2024 - 16:00
Ranging from hanbok to food and games, the traditions of Chuseok are what make this major Korean holiday more special.
Another distinctive Chuseok tradition is celebrating the mid-autumn full moon, during which people come together and pray for a plentiful year.
Just in time for Chuseok, Gyeonggi Tourism Organization has unveiled the province’s top spots for gazing at the moon.
Gapyeong Starlight Garden, formerly known as Hwaak Tunnel Ssamji Park, is Gyeonggi Province's highest place accessible by car, according to the organization.
Located 870 meters above sea level, this star gazing spot was considered a great observatory to view the seemingly unending mountain ridges of Gapyeong during the day. It became a popular nighttime tourist attraction as well after K-pop singer Hwasa was seen stargazing here on “I Live Alone,” a TV show series, in 2020.
For those who wish to enjoy a light stroll under the full moon, Namhansanseong and Suwon Hwaseong -- two fortressed in Gwangju and Suwon, respectively -- are places to go.
The observatory at Namhansanseong's west gate is a popular tourist destination for taking in the vibrant sunset and nightscape of Seoul.
Suwon Hwaseong's Seojangdae, meaning "western command post" in Korean, is also a place where people can not only enjoy the full moon, but also a panoramic view of Suwon.
Meanwhile, the Moon Observatory at Sihwa Seawall, which connects Oido Island -- located off the western coast of Siheung -- and Daebudo, an island in Ansan, are other places beckoning stargazing enthusiasts.
At the Moon Observatory, visitors can either explore the walking trail, relax at the service area or head into the observatory to enjoy the vast seascape of the West Sea and stare at the moon.
The observatory is open until 8 p.m and admission is free.
Gyeonggi Tourism Organization also recommended Guri Tower of Guri and Union Tower of Hanam, both 100-meter towers offering panoramic views of Gyeonggi Province, including being able to see N Seoul Tower on a clear day.
