Top Gyeonggi Province spots for gazing at full moon on Chuseok

A family take a nighttime stroll along the stone walls of Suwon's Hwaseong. (Korea Tourist Organization)

Ranging from hanbok to food and games, the traditions of Chuseok are what make this major Korean holiday more special.

Another distinctive Chuseok tradition is celebrating the mid-autumn full moon, during which people come together and pray for a plentiful year.

Just in time for Chuseok, Gyeonggi Tourism Organization has unveiled the province’s top spots for gazing at the moon.

Gapyeong Starlight Garden, formerly known as Hwaak Tunnel Ssamji Park, is Gyeonggi Province's highest place accessible by car, according to the organization.

Located 870 meters above sea level, this star gazing spot was considered a great observatory to view the seemingly unending mountain ridges of Gapyeong during the day. It became a popular nighttime tourist attraction as well after K-pop singer Hwasa was seen stargazing here on “I Live Alone,” a TV show series, in 2020.

For those who wish to enjoy a light stroll under the full moon, Namhansanseong and Suwon Hwaseong -- two fortressed in Gwangju and Suwon, respectively -- are places to go.