[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Hyatt Seoul unveils promotion for Hannam-dong experience

Grand Hyatt Seoul, located in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, presents a new promotion, “Seoul Style Getaway,” offering guests an opportunity to enjoy some of the trending spots in the upscale neighborhood of Hannam-dong.

Guests are presented with a set of coupons that offer discounts and special gifts in Hannam-dong-based fashion and beauty brands, including Depound, Le Mont St Michel, Supra and more.

The hotel offers a guide map introducing other exciting places to visit, a body massager that can be used during guests' stay and a Grand Hyatt Seoul mascot at check-in.

“Seoul Style Getaway” is available until Nov. 30.

For more information and reservation, call (02) 797-1234.

The Plaza launches raffle promotion

The Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul, presents a promotion with a special raffle event during Chuseok.

The “Lucky Holiday” promotion includes a one-night stay in the hotel’s deluxe room and a scratch-off card.

Guests can win a one-night stay voucher at The Plaza, dining passes to the hotel’s restaurant Seven Square for two people, Americanos at the hotel’s bakery, Boulangerie, or The Plaza’s signature merchandise, including hand cream, socks or a car diffuser.

Priced from 270,000 won, the package can be reserved now for stays from Sept. 13 to 20.

For reservations, call (02) 771-2200.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong offers Chuseok-themed package

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong, Marriott International’s premium brand in central Seoul, presents its guests with a chance to enjoy Korean traditional cuisine via take-out.

The promotion “Holiday To-go” offers two different types of gift boxes -- All Holiday Cuisine and Premium Holiday To-go -- which consist of popular delicacies including bulgogi, braised galbi, dried fish in green tea widely known as “borigulbi” here, Korean pancakes and more.

While the All Holiday Cuisine costs 290,000 won, the Premium Holiday To-go is priced at 390,000 won.

Orders are required two days in advance via Naver Booking, telephone or in person at the hotel.

The orders can be picked up by guests or delivered from Saturday to Sept. 18.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 2184-7300.

Legoland Korea Resort launches autumn season pass

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, offers season passes for the fall.

The pass, available from Friday to Nov. 10, allows guests to enjoy the theme park without reservations.

Visitors, especially children, can also enjoy “Monster Quest” and participate in a dance party and other Halloween-themed programs. Free gifts are awarded to participants who complete special objectives.

The theme park also offers the opportunity to enjoy some well-known traditional Korean games, including "yutnori," "jegichagi," "tuho" and more during Chuseok.

For more information, call Legoland Korea Resort at (033) 815-2300.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo unveils sunset-themed promotion

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, located in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, offers guests a memorable dining experience with a beautiful sunset from its outdoor terrace until Nov. 2.

Guests can enjoy a barbecue with beer, cocktails and other drinks at this “Sunset Terrace Pop-up” event.

The promotion invites guests to taste popular dishes reinterpreted by the hotel’s chefs, including fritto misto; barbecued pork ribs; stir-fried sundae or steamed Korean blood sausage stuffed with meat; and tteokbokki or stir-fried rice cakes.

The “Sunset Terrace Pop-up” promotion will be available on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information and reservations, call the hotel’s reception desk at (031) 678-5500.