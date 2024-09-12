Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Harris and Trump spar over Kim Jong-un, alliances

    Harris and Trump spar over Kim Jong-un, alliances
  2. 2

    Unseasonably hot weather continues; Seoul hit by latest tropical night on record

    Unseasonably hot weather continues; Seoul hit by latest tropical night on record
  3. 3

    US ups pressure on Korea to join China chip curbs

    US ups pressure on Korea to join China chip curbs
  4. 4

    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea

    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea
  5. 5

    Samsung’s yearly dilemma looms: Exynos vs. Snapdragon

    Samsung’s yearly dilemma looms: Exynos vs. Snapdragon
  1. 6

    Celltrion Remsima SC hits record share in Australia in Q1

    Celltrion Remsima SC hits record share in Australia in Q1
  2. 7

    Is NewJeans leaving Hybe?

    Is NewJeans leaving Hybe?
  3. 8

    Yoon to visit Prague next week to forge 'nuclear energy alliance'

    Yoon to visit Prague next week to forge 'nuclear energy alliance'
  4. 9

    1 in 4 Korean workers extend Chuseok holiday with paid leave: survey

    1 in 4 Korean workers extend Chuseok holiday with paid leave: survey
  5. 10

    Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage

    Life sentence finalized for killer in Sillim rampage
피터빈트

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Sept. 13, 2024 - 09:00

    • Link copied

“My Dearest Fu Bao”

(South Korea)

Opened

Documentary

Directed by Shim Hyung-joon

Follow Fu Bao on the big screen in her last three months in Korea and see her interactions with the “Fu Bao grandpa” zookeepers, as well as the heart-touching moment when Kang Cheol-won reunites with Fu Bao three months after she is sent to China.

“Alien: Romulus”

(US)

Opened Aug. 14

Horror/Sci-fi

Directed by Fede Alvarez

In 2142, a group of young space colonizers go on an adventure and land in a derelict space station, only to face the most terrifying life-form in the universe while scavenging its deepest ends.

“Victory”

(South Korea)

Opened Aug. 14

Drama

Directed by Park Beom-su

Likable and passionate high schooler Pil-sun (Lee Hye-ri) teams up with her best friend Mina (Park Se-wan) to create a cheerleading group and gain access to the dance room at school.

“Pilot”

(South Korea)

Opened July 31

Comedy

Directed by Kim Han-gyeol

Fired from his job and divorced by his wife, pilot Han Jung-woo (Jo Jung-suk) finds himself searching for a new job. Out of desperation, he disguises himself as a woman to get a position at Han Air, a company seeking a female pilot.

More from Headlines