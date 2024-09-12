[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Sept. 13, 2024 - 09:00
“My Dearest Fu Bao”
(South Korea)
Opened
Documentary
Directed by Shim Hyung-joon
Follow Fu Bao on the big screen in her last three months in Korea and see her interactions with the “Fu Bao grandpa” zookeepers, as well as the heart-touching moment when Kang Cheol-won reunites with Fu Bao three months after she is sent to China.
“Alien: Romulus”
(US)
Opened Aug. 14
Horror/Sci-fi
Directed by Fede Alvarez
In 2142, a group of young space colonizers go on an adventure and land in a derelict space station, only to face the most terrifying life-form in the universe while scavenging its deepest ends.
“Victory”
(South Korea)
Opened Aug. 14
Drama
Directed by Park Beom-su
Likable and passionate high schooler Pil-sun (Lee Hye-ri) teams up with her best friend Mina (Park Se-wan) to create a cheerleading group and gain access to the dance room at school.
“Pilot”
(South Korea)
Opened July 31
Comedy
Directed by Kim Han-gyeol
Fired from his job and divorced by his wife, pilot Han Jung-woo (Jo Jung-suk) finds himself searching for a new job. Out of desperation, he disguises himself as a woman to get a position at Han Air, a company seeking a female pilot.
