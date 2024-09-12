Appellate court overturns ruling on Deutsche Motors case

The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday overturned the lower court's ruling on a man surnamed Son, who in 2023 was acquitted of charges of providing scammers linked to a 63.6 billion won ($47.4 million) investment fraud in the early 2010s with a trust account, allowing them to manage assets on behalf of himself or the trust's beneficiary.

The case has been drawing public attention as President Yoon Suk Yeol's opponents claim that first lady Kim Keon Hee was also suspected to have been linked to these scammers and an invest scheme involving listed imported car distributor Deutsche Motors.

At the appellate court, Son was found guilty of aiding and abetting the stock manipulation crime and was handed down a suspended sentence. Kim and her mother Choi Eun-soon, were also suspected of trusting their accounts to the scammers involved in the investment fraud.

Kim and Choi's trust accounts had reportedly allowed them to take a combined profit of 2.29 billion won, but the public prosecution in December 2021 did not accuse Kim and Choi of any crime citing lack of evidence of their involvement in the scheme.

Kim's husband Yoon was then a prosecutor general who led the nation's public prosecutors.

The presidential office on Thursday declined to comment. The prosecution, on the other hand, stated that the Son and Kim cases cannot be judged on the same standards.