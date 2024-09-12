What comes after love? Ex-lovers cross paths in new Coupang Play series

Featuring Japanese heartthrob Kentaro Sakaguchi and Korean actor Lee Se-young, the upcoming Coupang Play's romance series "What Comes After Love" explores a timeless question: What happens when former lovers unexpectedly cross paths once again.

"What Comes After Love" narrates the story of Choi Hong (Lee Se-young) and Aoki Jungo (Kentaro Sakaguchi), who meet again by chance five years after splitting up.

The series is adapted from the novel of the same name, co-authored by popular Korean novelist Gong Ji-yeong, known for "Maundy Thursday," and Japanese writer Tsuji Hitonari who co-wrote the hit romance novel "Calmi Cuori Appassionati" with Kaori Ekuni.

The series' director, who had been searching for a romance novel to adapt to small-screen content, said he was immediately captivated by the novel's title.

"I often found myself reflecting on what comes after love," said director Moon Hyun-sung during a press conference held in Jung-gu, Seoul, Thursday.

"And when I was alone, I thought about what people would feel once they reunite with their ex-lovers by coincidence. The original novel was exploring the type of romance story I wanted to shoot, and I aimed to bring such a story to the screen," he said.

Moon said he felt a positive kind of pressure while helming the series with lead actors from Japan and Korea.

"There has not been a collaboration between Korean and Japanese actors on a series for a long time. I was pleasantly under pressure to have 'What Comes After Love' become a successful work that projected actors from both countries," he said.