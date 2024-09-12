What comes after love? Ex-lovers cross paths in new Coupang Play series

Most Popular
What comes after love? Ex-lovers cross paths in new Coupang Play seriesBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Sept. 12, 2024 - 15:42
Featuring Japanese heartthrob Kentaro Sakaguchi and Korean actor Lee Se-young, the upcoming Coupang Play's romance series "What Comes After Love" explores a timeless question: What happens when former lovers unexpectedly cross paths once again.
"What Comes After Love" narrates the story of Choi Hong (Lee Se-young) and Aoki Jungo (Kentaro Sakaguchi), who meet again by chance five years after splitting up.
The series is adapted from the novel of the same name, co-authored by popular Korean novelist Gong Ji-yeong, known for "Maundy Thursday," and Japanese writer Tsuji Hitonari who co-wrote the hit romance novel "Calmi Cuori Appassionati" with Kaori Ekuni.
The series' director, who had been searching for a romance novel to adapt to small-screen content, said he was immediately captivated by the novel's title.
"I often found myself reflecting on what comes after love," said director Moon Hyun-sung during a press conference held in Jung-gu, Seoul, Thursday.
"And when I was alone, I thought about what people would feel once they reunite with their ex-lovers by coincidence. The original novel was exploring the type of romance story I wanted to shoot, and I aimed to bring such a story to the screen," he said.
Moon said he felt a positive kind of pressure while helming the series with lead actors from Japan and Korea.
"There has not been a collaboration between Korean and Japanese actors on a series for a long time. I was pleasantly under pressure to have 'What Comes After Love' become a successful work that projected actors from both countries," he said.
The series marks popular Japanese actor Sakaguchi's Korean series debut. Sakaguchi is well-known for his leading roles in multiple Japanese hits, including romance film "The Last 10 Years" (2022) and mystery series "Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation Team," a Japanese adaptation of the Korean series "Signal."
Regarding his experience filming the series in Korea, Sakaguchi said that he found the Korean cityscape to be a perfect backdrop for the melancholic emotions felt by the characters after their reunion.
"Many of the scenes set in Korea are infused with sadness and heartache. The cold, somber appearance of the Korean cityscape complemented the mood perfectly, enhancing the overall sorrowful and poignant atmosphere," said Sakaguchi.
Sakaguchi said filming "What Comes After Love" made him want to explore and learn more about the country.
"While filming, we captured a variety of urban and natural settings in Korea. This experience led me to believe there are many more stunning locations in the country, and further inspired me to discover more about Korea," he said.
The first episode of "What Comes After Love" will stream on Coupang Play on Sept. 27.
