Why NK is back to firing missiles after monthslong hiatus?

North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea from the Pyongyang area Thursday morning, the South Korean military said, marking its first missile launch since July 1 and breaking a two-month lull in missile provocations.

The timing -- coinciding with weeklong Russia-China military exercises, just one day after the US presidential debate, and as North Korea shifts its focus from flood recovery back to weapons development -- signals what analysts view as a calculated, multi-pronged strategy to advance both domestic priorities and broader global geopolitical objectives.

Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the government-funded Korea Institute for National Unification, said "North Korea joined the show of force as the large-scale China-Russia joint military exercises commenced."

Russia’s large-scale military drills, dubbed Ocean-2024, feature Chinese aircraft and warships and are scheduled to run from Tuesday through Sept. 16 across the Pacific, Arctic, Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas.

"North Korea is not officially participating in the combined exercises between China and Russia. However, it can be seen that North Korea, in its own way, is aligning itself with the China-Russia exercises, conducting parallel drills aimed at countering the United States," Hong added.

Experts noted that Pyongyang's missile launches came less than 24 hours after the first US presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night, during which North Korean issues were largely overlooked.

"The timing of the launches, immediately following the US presidential debate, suggests this could be the first step in North Korea's attempt to interfere in the election. We can expect an escalation in the level of provocations moving forward," said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

Seoul and Washington also braced for the possibility of North Korea launching provocations around the US presidential election in November at the high-level meeting of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group on Sept. 4.

Kim Yong-hyun, a professor of North Korean studies at Dongguk University, remarked that the missile launches suggest "North Korea is paying attention to the ongoing US presidential election."

“North Korea seems to be making moves to assert its presence in the US presidential election,” Kim told The Korea Herald.