S. Korea asked to join Latvia-led drone coalition for Ukraine

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze shakes hands with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul before their meeting in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Latvia has asked South Korea to join a global coalition to supply Ukraine with thousands of drones, according to officials in Seoul on Thursday, as military drones are becoming increasingly critical in its ongoing war against Russia.

The invitation was made during a bilateral meeting between the visiting Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze and her South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul, held Monday in Seoul.

“I have invited the Republic of Korea to join the Drone Coalition established by Latvia,” the Latvian embassy in Seoul quoted Braze as saying in a press statement. It also revealed that the Latvian official suggested South Korea send an expert to work at the NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence in Riga.

Launched in January by Latvia and the United Kingdom, the drone initiative aims to enhance Ukraine’s arsenal of uncrewed aerial vehicles. Sixteen countries, mostly NATO members, have joined the coalition so far.

Braze wrapped up her three-day visit here Tuesday. Korea was the last leg of her four-nation tour in the region.

During her trip here, she participated as a speaker at the Responsible AI in the Military Domain conference in Seoul.

She also held a series of meetings with business and government officials in Seoul, including one with officials from Hanwha Aerospace, a Korean company vying to secure a deal to supply light tanks for the Latvian army. Among the government officials she met is Wang Yun-jong, deputy national security adviser to President Yoon Suk Yeol for cyber security.