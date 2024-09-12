Home

    Samsung-Apple rivalry renewed as first AI iPhone debuts

    [Pressure points] Workplace communication: To emoji or not to emoji?

    Harris and Trump spar over Kim Jong-un, alliances

    Korean teachers handling larger classes, but starting pay lags behind OECD average

    Unseasonably hot weather continues; Seoul hit by latest tropical night on record

    US ups pressure on Korea to join China chip curbs

    N. Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea

    BTS' Suga summarily indicted over DUI offense

    Celltrion Remsima SC hits record share in Australia in Q1

    Syphilis cases in S. Korea surge amid stricter reporting rules

피터빈트

[Photo News] Glimpse into SKT's AI strategy

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 12, 2024 - 11:36

    • Link copied

SK Telecom welcomed 35 UCLA eMBA students to its Seoul headquarters on Wednesday, offering an exclusive look into its innovative AI strategies. The nation's top telecom carrier delivered presentations on its AI Pyramid Strategy and outlined plans to expand its global business through the Global Telco AI Alliance – a partnership with global telecom companies focused on advancing AI-powered services. As part of UCLA Anderson School of Management’s International Business Residential Program, the visit allowed students from industries including finance and biotechnology to gain first-hand insights into the company's AI-driven solutions. (SK Telecom)

