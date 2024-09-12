[Photo News] Glimpse into SKT's AI strategy

Most Popular
-
1
Samsung-Apple rivalry renewed as first AI iPhone debuts
-
2
[Pressure points] Workplace communication: To emoji or not to emoji?
-
3
Harris and Trump spar over Kim Jong-un, alliances
-
4
Korean teachers handling larger classes, but starting pay lags behind OECD average
-
5
Unseasonably hot weather continues; Seoul hit by latest tropical night on record
[Photo News] Glimpse into SKT's AI strategyBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 12, 2024 - 11:36
SK Telecom welcomed 35 UCLA eMBA students to its Seoul headquarters on Wednesday, offering an exclusive look into its innovative AI strategies. The nation's top telecom carrier delivered presentations on its AI Pyramid Strategy and outlined plans to expand its global business through the Global Telco AI Alliance – a partnership with global telecom companies focused on advancing AI-powered services. As part of UCLA Anderson School of Management’s International Business Residential Program, the visit allowed students from industries including finance and biotechnology to gain first-hand insights into the company's AI-driven solutions. (SK Telecom)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea
-
Harris and Trump spar over Kim Jong-un, alliances
-
Yoon touts S. Korea as cybersecurity drill hub