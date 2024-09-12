[Photo News] Glimpse into SKT's AI strategy

SK Telecom welcomed 35 UCLA eMBA students to its Seoul headquarters on Wednesday, offering an exclusive look into its innovative AI strategies. The nation's top telecom carrier delivered presentations on its AI Pyramid Strategy and outlined plans to expand its global business through the Global Telco AI Alliance – a partnership with global telecom companies focused on advancing AI-powered services. As part of UCLA Anderson School of Management’s International Business Residential Program, the visit allowed students from industries including finance and biotechnology to gain first-hand insights into the company's AI-driven solutions. (SK Telecom)