Nexon to split off Mintrocket, developer of 'Dave the Diver'

Nexon on Wednesday announced its decision to split off Mintrocket, the South Korean game company's sub-brand known for its hit title, "Dave the Diver," in the effort to bolster its autonomy and create a more innovative environment for developing games.

Mintrocket, which began as Nexon's sub-brand in 2022 under the motto of "creative and speedy development," came up with "Dave the Diver" -- a single-player, action-adventure game that requires players to control the main character to dive into a deep sea environment to search for ingredients for a sushi restaurant -- last year.

The casual title became an instant hit as it became Korea's first single-package game to have hit the milestone of selling four million copies. "Dave the Diver" was also recognized at this year's British Academy Games Awards by winning the design honor.

Based on such performances and achievements, Nexon said Mintrocket's split-off will allow stronger independence for developing games and bolster its developing environment.

Mintrocket, which is set to become a 100-percent subsidiary of Nexon Korea, plans to simplify task processes to push for the swift development of small-scale games in the future. Mintrocket will also establish new incentive policies so that outstanding workers can be rewarded accordingly.

"(Mintrocket's split-off) is a choice to build an environment that can best preserve the identity of Mintrocket and respond to market conditions quickly," said Hwang Jae-ho, currently division manager and CEO appointee at Mintrocket.

"We will do our best to focus on (games) development in a new environment with our members and present a second and third 'Dave the Diver.'"