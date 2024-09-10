Hyundai-Kia EV powertrains named in best engines of 2024

Hyundai-Kia’s electric powertrains, featured in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Kia EV9 GT-Line, have been recognized by US automotive publication WardsAuto as two of the 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems for 2024.

This also is the third straight year that Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform, has earned this prestigious recognition.

WardsAuto has been holding automotive powertrain awards since 1995.

Expanded in 2019 to include electric propulsion systems, the awards spotlight the most innovative, efficient, and high-performing engines and drivetrains in the market.

This year’s competition featured 34 new vehicles sold in the US, judged on criteria including performance, efficiency and technological innovation.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, a high-performance electric crossover, stood out for its power and driving dynamics, delivering 650 horsepower through its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system. It is powered by an 84.0-kilowatt-hour battery and features advanced thermal management systems designed to ensure peak performance under different driving conditions.