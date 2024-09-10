Hyundai-Kia EV powertrains named in best engines of 2024

Most Popular
Hyundai-Kia EV powertrains named in best engines of 2024By Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Sept. 10, 2024 - 14:50
Hyundai-Kia’s electric powertrains, featured in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Kia EV9 GT-Line, have been recognized by US automotive publication WardsAuto as two of the 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems for 2024.
This also is the third straight year that Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform, has earned this prestigious recognition.
WardsAuto has been holding automotive powertrain awards since 1995.
Expanded in 2019 to include electric propulsion systems, the awards spotlight the most innovative, efficient, and high-performing engines and drivetrains in the market.
This year’s competition featured 34 new vehicles sold in the US, judged on criteria including performance, efficiency and technological innovation.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, a high-performance electric crossover, stood out for its power and driving dynamics, delivering 650 horsepower through its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system. It is powered by an 84.0-kilowatt-hour battery and features advanced thermal management systems designed to ensure peak performance under different driving conditions.
The Kia EV9, a large electric sport utility vehicle, was recognized for its balance of range and versatility. It is equipped with a 99.8-kWh battery and can achieve up to 501 kilometers of driving range on a single charge. It also features a 400 to 800-volt multi-speed charging system that allows for faster charging, along with Vehicle-to-Load technology that enables the car to power external devices.
The group’s efforts in EV powertrain innovations have been paying off, with Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis capturing a 10 percent share of the US EV market from January to July this year, according to Motor Intelligence. This places Hyundai-Kia second only to Tesla, which holds a 50.8 percent market share.
Sales of the Ioniq 5 reached 18,728 units in the first half of 2024, making it the fourth best-selling EV in the US. Meanwhile, the Kia EV9 debuted strongly with 9,671 units sold during the same period.
With this latest recognition, Hyundai Motor Group has now won a total of 18 WardsAuto awards since 2008.
