Jung Hae-in says he felt no pressure to match ‘Veteran’ performance in ‘I, the Executioner’

Jung Hae-in of “I, the Executioner” said he didn’t feel under pressure to match up to Yoo Ah-in’s portrayal of ruthless villain Jo Tae-oh in the film’s prequel “Veteran,” despite the huge buzz Jo created in the 2015 original.

Filmmaker Ryoo Seung-wan’s upcoming action blockbuster -- also known as “Veteran 2” -- picks up the story of veteran detective Seo Do-chul (Hwang Jung-min) nine years after the first installment, as he is joined by Park Sun-woo (Jung) a rookie officer who’s passion and sense of justice lead him down a dark path.

Yoo’s portrayal of a rude young man from a wealthy family in the first installment created a lot of memes and even a sense of solidarity among the audience against the haughty chaebol attitudes depicted in the movie.

Ryoo said the sequel distances itself from the first installment in terms of the structure of good versus evil -- it is rather about the justice of society versus one’s own convictions.

Jung said this relieved the pressure on him as the nature of his role would be different to Yoo’s.