Yungin, Grammy-winning audio engineer, releases debut album 'Did You Know? Part 1'

Cover image of Yungin's debut album "Did You Know? Part 1" (All Up In The Mix Korea)

Yungin, a Korean-American audio engineer boasting three Grammy Awards, made his music producer debut Tuesday with the launch of his first full-length album, "Did You Know? Part 1.”

The album is a landmark project featuring a roster of prominent Korean hip-hop artists including Jay Park, Jessi, Camo, Lil Cherry, Changmo, Paul Blanco, Since, Sokodomo, BM, Bobby, Loopy, Dok2 and Koala, according to All Up In The Mix Korea, the agency representing Yungin.

“Since the release of 'No Lowkey' in April, I've been building my presence in the Korean hip-hop scene with eight singles. 'Did You Know? Part 1' is a culmination of my musical journey, showcasing a deeper exploration of my unique sound beyond my engineering roots," said Yungin in a press release on Tuesday, adding that working on the album reaffirmed his Korean roots.

The album has two title tracks -- “Stand Out” featuring Jay Park and “Turbulence,” a collaboration with pH-1 and Justhis that was co-produced with renowned American producer Hit-Boy.

On Saturday, Yungin celebrated the release of his debut album with a pool party in collaboration with Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul.

The event saw performances by Jay Park and other contributors to the album.

Yungin won three Grammy Awards for his contributions to acclaimed projects such as Nas' "King's Disease," Kendrick Lamar's "To Pimp A Butterfly," and Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Rich and Hit-Boy’s “Racks in the Middle.”

His Grammy wins solidified his reputation as one of the industry's most sought-after engineers, renowned for delivering unparalleled sonic excellence.

Yungin has also worked with K-pop superstars including BTS members RM, Jimin and Jungkook, and producer Pdogg.