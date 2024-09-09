Fredrik Backman on the power of humor to connect people

Fredrik Backman speaks to reporters at a press conference at JCC Arts Center in Jongno, Seoul, Saturday. (SIWF) Fredrik Backman speaks to reporters at a press conference at JCC Arts Center in Jongno, Seoul, Saturday. (SIWF)

"This is a very uncomfortable situation for me," Fredrik Backman admitted candidly to reporters on Saturday. "When I leave here, I'll probably spend the next few days thinking, ‘I shouldn’t have said that,’ or, ‘That was a stupid answer.’ ... But I know I'm learning from these situations. One day, a moment like this will become a character in a book." The celebrated Swedish author of "A Man Called Ove" is currently visiting Korea for the first time. His debut novel became a global sensation, selling across 46 countries. In Korea, the book also topped the bestseller lists in 2015. It got into two film adaptations: "A Man Called Ove" (2015) in Sweden starring Rolf Lassgard and "A Man Called Otto" (2022) with Tom Hanks. “But I don't know why (it was so popular),” said Backman. “I wish I did, because people keep asking me why it was so popular in other countries and I have no idea. When I wrote it in Swedish, (the critics) didn't like it very much and said it would never work abroad. Because it’s so typically Swedish, so Scandinavian that they would not get the jokes.”

The novel follows Ove, a curmudgeonly man whose life is upended by the death of his wife. Despite his desire to die, Ove finds himself repeatedly pulled back into life by unexpected responsibilities -- such as fixing a new neighbor's car, caring for a stray cat and rescuing someone from an oncoming train. "When I started writing ‘Ove,’ I was 29 or 30, and Ove was much older, in his 50s. But I didn’t see him as much older -- I saw him as someone who shared the same smallest emotion we all have in common: loneliness," said Backman. The theme of loneliness runs through many of his novels, a reflection of the author's own experiences. "I’ve struggled with loneliness my whole life, and that’s what I put into my writing. I’m only interested in people who are a little weird, not the ones who do everything the way they’re supposed to," he said.

From left, English editions of "A Man Called Ove," "Beartown" and "Anxious People" (Atria Books) From left, English editions of "A Man Called Ove," "Beartown" and "Anxious People" (Atria Books)