Source Music to hold auditions in 15 cities worldwide

Source Music, the agency behind popular K-pop girl group Le Sserafim, has launched a global audition in search of its next girl group members.

The 2024 Source Music Global Audition, which kicked off Sept. 9, is open to any female born after 2006. Applicants can audition in various categories, including vocals, rap, dance, acting, songwriting and more.

Online applications will be accepted from Sept. 9 to 22 via the official website. Successful applicants from the first round will be invited to offline auditions, which will take place from Oct. 5 to Nov. 4 in 15 cities around the world -- Seoul, Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Bangkok, Toronto, Vancouver, Tokyo, Sapporo, Fukuoka, Osaka, Singapore and Petaling Jaya in Malaysia.

Finalists will be offered a trainee contract with Source Music. More details about the global audition can be found on the official Source Music audition website.