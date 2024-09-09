Seventeen breaks through barriers at Lollapalooza Berlin

Most Popular
Seventeen breaks through barriers at Lollapalooza BerlinBy Hong Yoo
Published : Sept. 9, 2024 - 16:37
K-pop sensation Seventeen headlined the Lollapalooza Berlin music festival on Sunday.
The group was the last headlining act to take the main stage at Berlin’s Olympiastadion.
Seventeen delivered a spectacular 90-minute set, showcasing 19 tracks and sharing heartfelt moments with the audience.
The show was as well-prepared as the group's standalone concerts, featuring grand-scale performances with 12 dancers on stage.
The group kicked off with high-energy tracks like “Super” and “Don Quixote,” and continued with vibrant numbers such as "Darl+ing," "Ready to Love," "Rock With You" and "Left & Right," which highlighted its distinctive bright energy.
The set also included powerful performances of “Clap,” "Maestro" and "Hot," showcasing Seventeen's diverse appeal.
The band presented a variety of performances, including special unit BSS' "Fighting." They delivered an intense and dynamic sound in collaboration with a live band.
The audience responded enthusiastically, singing along not only to their English songs, but also to their Korean lyrics.
Many banners with the names of members of Seventeen and messages of support written in Korean were observed at the venue.
An encore performance of “Very Nice” saw a wave of cheers in Korean from the audience, according to Pledis Entertainment.
Seventeen, the only K-pop act invited to this year's Lollapalooza Berlin, expressed joy and gratitude, saying, "We are so happy and thrilled to finally be here after knowing how long you have waited for us. We didn’t expect you to sing along so well. It’s truly amazing and touching. We will never forget you."
Lollapalooza Berlin is an annual music festival that features top pop stars.
This year, Seventeen joined a star-studded lineup of headliners who included British singer Sam Smith, Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy and American electronic pop duo The Chainsmokers.
Seventeen’s performance was broadcast live via its official YouTube channel.
The group is set to release its 12th mini album in October and embark on a world tour.
Meanwhile, Seventeen has also been nominated for best group at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, to take place Wednesday at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
