Jennie partners with Columbia Records for solo comeback in October

Blackpink member Jennie is set for a solo comeback.

Jennie's agency, OA Entertainment, announced Monday that the star had signed on with Columbia Records, a major American record label under Sony Music Entertainment.

She will be releasing a single in October.

Columbia Records is home to global pop stars such as Beyonce, Adele and Harry Styles.

Jennie's upcoming solo track marks her first release since the special single "You & Me," released in October.

Jennie also released the track “One Of The Girls” in collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp the same month.

The track surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify and remained on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for 20 consecutive weeks.

With the track, Jennie became the first female Korean solo artist to receive a platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Additionally, Jennie achieved a milestone in April when the music video for her solo debut single, "Solo," surpassed 1 billion views, making her the first K-pop female solo artist to reach the mark.