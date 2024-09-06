Producer Teddy's girl group Meovv debuts, showcasing dual feline charms

New K-pop girl group Meovv poses for a photo during an online media showcase to mark its debut on Sept. 6, 2024, in this photo provided by The Black Label. (The Black Label)

K-pop agency The Black Label's first girl group, Meovv, debuted Friday with its first single showcasing the group's identity that evokes the "chic and lovely" characteristics of cats.

The label is led by Teddy, a renowned producer who has worked with K-pop legends BIGBANG and BLACKPINK.

"I'm really happy to be on this debut stage, which I have dreamed of for a long time," member Gawon said during the media showcase for the group's debut album, which was streamed online. "I'm tremendously grateful for those who have supported and helped us."

Another member Ella agreed, saying, "I too am most grateful. I don't think I'll ever forget this moment for the rest of my life."

Meovv consists of five members -- Ella, Gawon, Sooin, Anna and Narin of South Korean, Japanese and American nationalities.

The name of the group mimics the sound of a cat meowing, according to the band.

The chic and lovely sound of a cat's meow was chosen to showcase the group's dual charm -- powerful and intense, yet cute and mild, member Anna explained.

Ella added that the team creatively altered the spelling of the word "meow," replacing the "w" with a double "v" for a playful twist.

In line with the group's concept, the digital single "Meow" is a song that blends the members' unique voices with an addictive melody and an attractive bass sound, according to the members.

The quintet performed the song and its choreography inspired by cats during the media showcase.

When asked about what would set Meovv apart from other girl groups, Ella confidently answered: "I think we all have definite strengths, and when we come together, our charisma is unmatched."

As for the most important quality for K-pop girl groups, Narin singled out "individuality."

"I think each member really needs to have a distinct character. In my opinion, a spirit of challenge and respect for one's limits are also necessary. We, Meovv, will work hard to become a team that can represent the fifth generation K-pop," she said.

Closing the media showcase, the group garnered attention by responding in five different languages -- Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese and Spanish, when asked to say hello to their international fans.

"We appreciate all your anticipation so much. We'll work harder to show new sides of ourselves and become a group that always grows," Sooin said in Korean. (Yonhap)