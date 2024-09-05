Twice’s Tzuyu reveals new, mature side in solo debut

Tzuyu poses at a press conference for her solo debut album in Seoul, Thursday, a day before its release. (JYP Entertainment)

Twice's youngest member Tzuyu is set to make her solo debut Friday, promising fans a more mature and sexy side they haven’t seen before.

The Taiwanese singer becomes the third Twice member to go solo, following Nayeon in June 2022 and Jihyo in August 2023, with the release of her first mini-album, “abouTZU.”

"While performing with Twice members and seeing various stages, I started wondering what it would be like to have my own stage, inspired by other female solo artists," Tzuyu said at a press conference in Seoul on Thursday.

Hoping to shift from her typically bright and cute image, Tzuyu aims to showcase a more mature side.

“When the public thinks of me, they probably picture the bright and cute image of the youngest member. With this album, I wanted to show a different side of myself, one that's more mature and sexy. Other tracks (in the album) also include playful and emotional ballads, capturing a range of four different emotions. I wanted to boldly express feelings I’ve had since I was young," she added.

The album title, “abouTZU” is a combination of the English word "about" and the first three letters of her name Tzuyu, symbolizing that the album reflects all aspects of her.