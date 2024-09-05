Twice’s Tzuyu reveals new, mature side in solo debut

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon administration proposes 1st hike in pension charges in 27 years to slow fund depletion
-
2
Nvidia sell-off drags down Samsung, SK hynix shares
-
3
[KH Explains] Marrying your virtual partner? Era of AI companionship dawns
-
4
Stigma, criticism follows deepfake victims
-
5
[Exclusive] Old Korean Legation building could get historic listing Monday
-
6
Leaders of S. Korea, New Zealand vow to elevate ties
-
7
Workload and low wages push more young police officers and fire fighters to quit
-
8
Frieze, Kiaf Seoul starts off on cautious mode
-
9
[Kim Seong-kon] No more specter of Marx hovering over Korea
-
10
Ex-N. Korean diplomat in Cuba proposes paths to regime collapse from within
Twice’s Tzuyu reveals new, mature side in solo debutBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Sept. 5, 2024 - 18:05
Twice's youngest member Tzuyu is set to make her solo debut Friday, promising fans a more mature and sexy side they haven’t seen before.
The Taiwanese singer becomes the third Twice member to go solo, following Nayeon in June 2022 and Jihyo in August 2023, with the release of her first mini-album, “abouTZU.”
"While performing with Twice members and seeing various stages, I started wondering what it would be like to have my own stage, inspired by other female solo artists," Tzuyu said at a press conference in Seoul on Thursday.
Hoping to shift from her typically bright and cute image, Tzuyu aims to showcase a more mature side.
“When the public thinks of me, they probably picture the bright and cute image of the youngest member. With this album, I wanted to show a different side of myself, one that's more mature and sexy. Other tracks (in the album) also include playful and emotional ballads, capturing a range of four different emotions. I wanted to boldly express feelings I’ve had since I was young," she added.
The album title, “abouTZU” is a combination of the English word "about" and the first three letters of her name Tzuyu, symbolizing that the album reflects all aspects of her.
The six tracks featured on the album include title song "Run Away," along with "Heartbreak in Heaven," "Lazy Baby," "Losing Sleep," "One Love," and "Fly."
The title track reinterprets the synth-pop and dance genres with its powerful synth bass sound. JYP Entertainment’s chief producer, Park Jin-young, penned the lyrics, delivering an empowering message: "After a long wait, when you begin to open your heart, you pour out all your love in a way no one has ever seen."
"As soon as I heard the melody, I was drawn to it, especially the bass sound. I strongly appealed to the company, and I was grateful when Park Jin-young personally wrote the lyrics with careful attention," Tzuyu said.
"The lyrics are about love, but they felt similar to my situation, preparing for my solo debut. Though I felt fear, I decided to take on the challenge wholeheartedly, as this has always been my dream," she added.
In the track “Fly,” Tzuyu tried her hand at writing lyrics for the first time, offering a hopeful message: "If you take steady steps, you can find the missing pieces of the puzzle."
"Writing a song for my own album felt meaningful. Though expressing my thoughts in Korean was challenging, I looked things up and completed the lyrics step by step," Tzuyu said.
More from Headlines
-
Honing diplomatic skill of businesses
-
Old Korean Legation building could get historic listing Monday
-
Allies brace for NK 'grave provocations' near election