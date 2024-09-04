Defectors' rise to high posts in Seoul could shake NK elite: Tae

Tae Yong-ho, secretary-general of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, speaks during a press briefing on Wednesday at council's headquarters in Seoul. (Ministry of Unification)

Tae Yong-ho, a former senior North Korean diplomat, said Wednesday that his appointment to a vice-ministerial position in the South Korean government sends a compelling message to the North Korean elite -- the key pillars of the Kim regime's sustainability -- by highlighting their potential for a promising future within South Korean society or a unified Korea.

Tae has become the first North Korean defector who once served in the North Korean regime to ascend to a high-ranking South Korean official position, appointed by President Yoon Suk Yeol as secretary-general of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council in July.

Tae underscored the importance of his appointment, stating, "With someone like me being appointed as a vice minister, what kind of message does this send? While the general population of North Korea remains important, it's even more crucial to focus on the core elite who sustain the Kim Jong-un regime."

Tae, the former North Korean deputy ambassador to Britain before defection to South Korea in 2016, explained that the elite class "fully recognizes that South Korea is far more prosperous than North Korea and that North Korea lacks a viable future vision."

However, the elite class grapples with the possibility that, if a system like South Korea's liberal democracy were to take root in North Korea and they chose to embrace it, they might not be able to retain their current privileges.

"The North Korean elite are increasingly concerned about whether they can maintain their current status or, instead, face a complete social upheaval, potentially falling from their position as the first class in the North Korean system to becoming second-class citizens," Tae said during a press briefing.

Tae emphasized that his appointment could be a catalyst for changing the elite class's perception of their future in a unified Korean Peninsula — a future that the North Korean regime has falsely portrayed as one where they would be left penniless.

Tae noted that, following the end of the Cold War, North Korea initiated a nationwide campaign to reinforce socialism, indoctrinating the elite with the belief that "if North and South Korea were to unify under a single system, they would lose all their privileges and possessions."

"I believe my appointment sends a new message. It demonstrates that South Korean society is inclusive and does not discriminate against individuals simply because they once held a position in the North Korean government. This appointment, in my view, highlights that people are judged based on their abilities above all else," Tae said.

Tae emphasized the urgent need for Seoul to craft and disseminate content specifically tailored for the North Korean population, effectively countering the regime’s propaganda, which exaggerates external threats from South Korea and the United States to reinforce internal unity.