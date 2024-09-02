Police launch preliminary probe into Telegram for allegedly abetting deepfake sex crimes

People including members of the Progressive Party hold a joint protest urging a tougher investigation to be taken by the police against deepfake sex crimes at Cheonggye Plaza on Aug. 31. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s police officials have launched an internal investigation of Telegram, following allegations of “complicity, aiding and abetting” online sexual crimes involving deepfake technology.

Woo Jong-soo, the head of the National Office of Investigation, told reporters on Monday that the police have launched an unofficial and preliminary investigation into Telegram on suspicions of “complicity, aiding and abetting crimes involving deepfake pornography.”

“Investigating Telegram is difficult, as they do not share account information and other forms of personal information with investigative officials or law enforcement agencies based in Korea and in other countries,” said Woo.

“However, it‘s not true that because Telegram didn’t give us the material to investigate, we are unable to catch the actual perpetrators of the crimes. We (the Korean police) have our own investigative techniques are are doing our best to investigate,“ he continued.

Acknowledging the recent arrest of Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov in France, Woo added that the police will look into working with French authorities and other international organizations to see how Durov’s arrest could become an opportunity to find any evidence proving Telegram aided and abetted the chatrooms where hundreds of thousands of members distributed deepfake porn images.

Durov was arrested on Aug. 28 in Paris, France, for failing to prevent illegal transactions by an organized group, and was also charged for enabling the distribution of child sexual abuse material, drug trafficking and fraud and refusing to cooperate with law enforcement.

This is also the first time for Korea’s police officials to launch an investigation targeting Telegram -- let alone a corporate body -- since the app first came under fire during the “Nth Room” criminal case in 2019, when reports were made regarding blackmail, trafficking and the spread of sexually exploitative videos via Telegram.

According to the Korean National Police Agency’s National Office of Investigation, it has seen a total of 88 reports made regarding deepfake pornography from Aug. 26 to 29. This is also a 10-fold increase compared to the number of reports made over January to July, which had totaled up to 297 cases over the seven months. Among the 88 reports, 24 suspects have been identified by the police as many victims submitted reports identifying the suspects.

The police also plan to charge those who created the chatrooms for deepfake bots that generate deepfake pornography out of ordinary photos with aiding and abetting the crimes. Police officials will also expand the scope of undercover investigations to effectively investigate deepfake pornography, as undercover investigations of digital sex crimes can only be applied to crimes involving underage victims -- making it difficult to investigate deepfake pornography crimes against adults.

Meanwhile, an online community consisting of perpetrators involved in creating and sharing deepfake pornography has gone viral through local media reports.

Dubbed the “School Violence Deepfake Taskforce,” the users were found sharing their experiences in creating and distributing deepfake pornography on Telegram, while also sharing tips on how to handle police investigations and avoid possible penalties.

Some posts read: “I ran two deepfake pornography chatrooms on Telegram … I’m still a high schooler, will I be in a lot of trouble?” and “I only watched the (deepfake) videos, but it’s such a fuss these days so I’m worried.”

Some posts expressed confidence that most perpetrators would not be punished, as its “hard to identify every user in the chatroom and to identify who did what in which chatroom.”

Regarding this situation, forensic psychologist Lee Soo-jung told The Korea Herald that it is necessary not just to enforce tougher penalties on those who create, distribute and watch sexually exploitative deepfake content, but also to “regulate platforms that can be used for criminal activity."

“Since 2022, laws have started to become enacted overseas -- especially in Europe -- to hold online platforms responsible for distributing sexually exploitative content. However, in Korea, such platforms are monitored but cannot be punished by law,” said Lee.