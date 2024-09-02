K-pop groups face dilemmas when confronted with political issues

K-pop idols continue to grapple with navigating geopolitical controversies, as highlighted by a recent incident involving JYP Entertainment's K-pop group Nmixx.

The group performed part of “Dokdo is Our Land” song in a YouTube video on Aug. 22, sparking a heated dispute between Korean and Japanese fans. The incident raised a critical question: Should K-pop bands refrain from addressing political issues, or should they be candid about their political positions?

Japan has claimed sovereignty over Dokdo, islets in the East Sea, since the early 20th century. It is taboo for K-pop idols to speak about Dokdo as Korea holds sovereignty over the islets, but Japan continues to claim the territory, and K-pop groups promote in both countries.

Nmixx did not make a bold statement on the issue, nor did they choose to perform “Dokdo is Our Land” on their own. The group sang a portion of the song as part of a mix-pop medley that included three other songs, a decision made by the content producer.

Japanese fans, however, went on to express their dissatisfaction on the girl band’s X account last Friday, posting comments such as “Don’t they care about Japanese fans?” “I regret spending money on Nmixx,” and “The company (JYP) needs to provide history education."

Korean fans countered with comments such as, “Japanese fans need to relearn history,” “Is this really something to argue about?” and “There have been many artists who have tiptoed around Japanese sensitivities, but a true K-pop artist naturally sings ‘Dokdo is Our Land.’” This exchange has escalated into a heated debate between fans from both countries.

JYP Entertainment declined to comment on the issue.

BTS was also previously caught up in Korean-Japan related controversies.

In July, a Japanese right-wing media outlet used an edited video clip from SBS’s 2013 entertainment show to falsely claim that “BTS’s leader (RM) was wearing comfort women’s clothing and argued that Takeshima is Korean territory.” In the video, RM sang “Dokdo is Our Land” while dressed in a hanbok, a traditional Korean garment. Additionally, in 2018, BTS’s Jimin faced backlash in Japan after wearing a Liberation Day commemorative T-shirt, leading to the cancellation of his appearance on a Japanese TV show.