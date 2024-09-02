Yoon's popularity hits 2-year low amid medical standoff

President Yoon Suk Yeol appears at a ceremony to present a letter of appointment to Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo in his office on Friday. (Pool photo via Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's job approval rating has sunk to its lowest depth in about two years, amid a lingering standoff between medical circles and the government that has sapped public trust in his medical reform push.

According to South Korean pollster Realmeter on Monday, Yoon scored a 29.6 percent job approval rating in the fifth week of August, down 0.4 percentage point from the previous week. It was the lowest since his rating marked 29.3 percent in the first week of August 2022.

According to Realmeter, Yoon's news conference on Thursday to indicate the government's medical reform initiative -- primarily aimed at adding more doctors in the country by increasing the medical school enrollment quota and encouraging many of them to work in critical health care sectors -- "no longer gains public support," as the staffing shortage at emergency rooms mainly due to protesting doctors' walkout "becomes a reality."

A separate poll conducted by Gallup Korea showed Friday that Yoon's support stood at 23 percent in the fifth week of August, down 5 percentage points from a month earlier. His rating was the lowest in three months, since the final week of May when he received a 21 percent popularity rating.

Amid the president's approval low support, Rep. Lee Jae-myung, chair of the Democratic Party of Korea, said in a meeting with physicians Monday that the government's aggressive push for medical reform "puts the national medical system on the verge of collapse."

News reports about patients in a state of emergency failing to find to gain admission to a hospital have been making headlines here. Among the victims were political bigwig Kim Chong-in and late father of Democratic Party lawmaker Rep. Kim Han-kyu. Also, a video revealed by the Democratic Party showed Friday multiple emergency rooms rejecting a patient who had suffered a stroke, with the ambulance moving between hospitals.

The Yoon administration has remained on its reform push, despite calls for reconsideration of the plan for a radical increase in the medical school quota

Leaders of both parties have pointed to the Yoon administration's decision as the cause of the medical standoff and understaffed emergency rooms. By contrast, the presidential office has blamed patients with light symptoms for rushing to emergency rooms instead of visiting neighborhood clinics.

Asked about the potential fatigue of medical staff that could trigger a medical crisis on Thursday, Yoon responded at a news conference, "You are bringing up the arguments of those who oppose the medical school quota hike plan, then you should go visit hospitals to see how the medical service is being provided, especially in remote regions."

The president continued, "We do have problems, but the emergency medical system remains unaffected. The government is doing our best ... (the medical staff shortage) is the reason why we should push the medical reform, not the reason why we should stop it."

Before Thursday, Yoon repeatedly claimed that increasing the nationwide annual medical school quota from 3,058 to up to 5,058 is prerequisite for other medical reforms, such as a hike in incentives for those working in the fields of essential health care sectors.

Roughly 10,000 trainee doctors have walked out from their respective teaching hospitals in protest since February, in a country home to some 140,000 doctors.

The government has already confirmed plans to admit 4,567 medical school students for 2025, in the first quota hike in 27 years.

Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong on Monday reiterated the presidential office's stance that the current level of pressure on the emergency medical system is "manageable." According to the Health Ministry, 406 out of 409 emergency medical centers operate 24 hours a day, while 97.5 percent of hospital beds in the centers were available as of end-August. The emergency centers are understaffed by 26.6 percent.

The Health Ministry said Monday that it would also kick off daily briefings over the situation in South Korea's emergency room.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party is now ramping up political attacks toward the unpopular president, as it suspects the Yoon administration of preparing to declare martial law.

Rep. Cheon Jun-ho of the Democratic Party on Monday reiterated party leader Lee's claim of Yoon's possible transition to military rule during his meeting with the ruling party counterpart Sunday. Cheon said the Yoon administration "is highly likely to be (secretly) preparing to declare martial law."

Han Dong-hoon, chair of the People Power Party, said Monday that the opposition party is making "irresponsible" martial law claims, saying the party would be committing "a public incitement" if it fails to present the grounds for its claims.